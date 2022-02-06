“Football is extraordinary. With this spirit we will go far”

The words of Paolo Maldini in the post-match of the derby between Inter and Milan. The Rossoneri manager is widely satisfied with the performance

A Paolo Maldini electrified, enthusiastic, almost speechless, what to the microphones of Milan TV spoke immediately after the final whistle of the derby of the Madonnina. In his statements there is all the joy of those who put their heart and soul into this company.

A crazy race seasoned by a comeback in the final with a license plate Olivier Giroud. But the whole team seemed transformed in the second half, constantly encouraged by a spectacular, even today, Curva Sud. In the first half things had not gone well. L’Inter he kept up a very high pace, putting Pioli’s team in great difficulty. Just a big one Maignan he kept the Rossoneri afloat with exceptional saves and crazy but spectacular exits.

Few would have bet on a Milan victory, let alone such a comeback. Milan had the patience to seize the right moment, sinking the blow when Inter just didn’t expect it. Three points that allow the devil to remain glued to the Nerazzurri in the standings. Now there is only one point of distance between the two Milanese, even if Inter’s Inzaghi has one game less. But the substance doesn’t change and tonight’s race can have a significant impact on the rest of the season.

Paolo Maldini satisfied with his AC Milan match

Listened to the microphones of Milan TV, Paolo talked about the match but not only. Maybe even a little bit angry, he reiterated what the modus operandi of the company and expressed all his displeasure about the restrictions anti Covid which do not allow fans to crowd the stadiums despite the Green Pass: “The football is extraordinary, for better or for worse it gives you large emotions. Sometimes you get what you deserve, sometimes you don’t. In this spirit we will go far. Football without fans makes no sense, the fact that today we played with the stadium at 50% was nice. In the last few days we have heard a lot, but it is the pitch that speaks. Our decisions will not change, then obviously we will make our assessments “.

Here is the video of the statements by Maldini, Pioli and more. There are also those of Bennacer and then the nice curtain between Brahim Diaz and Tonali!

Milan, at this point, scored the same points as last season. The goal, as Pioli reiterated, is to improve the trend! Anything is possible, and this evening the team gave yet another demonstration of this.