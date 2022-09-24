Football Italy – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a club, Italy is waking up

Looking for a new club to return to the highest European level in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo received an astonishing invitation from Udinese.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not leave only good memories in Italy, since his time at Juventus between 2018 and 2021 did not really mark the spirits. And yet, some elements of Serie A dream of seeing the Portuguese international again in the Italian championship. This is particularly the case of Marco Silvestri. Reacting to the latest media release from CR7, who admitted that his “journey is not over yet” with the ambition to play the World Cup and the next Euro with Portugal, the Italian goalkeeper did not hesitate to call on Cristiano with his foot. Under an Instagram post from DAZN, the 31-year-old doorman actually offered the Portuguese to join him in Italy: “Come to Udinese! ». A message approved by the third in Serie A, who would dream of welcoming one of the best players in the history of football in his workforce. But it’s mission impossible, knowing that the Italian club has neither the sports project nor the finances to secure the services of CR7.

CR7 in Udine? It’s nice to dream

Marco Silvestri our GK asked Cristiano Ronaldo to play with #udinese 😁😍

I do believe that shows the mode of our players this days 😉

The sky is the limit ✨️

Forza Udinese 🖤🤍 Forza Sottil 💪 Forza @PierpaolMarino ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hh4WunONBr — abodi only (@simple_abod) September 21, 2022

In any case, for Cristiano Ronaldo, the impatience is there. After doing everything possible to find a project other than Manchester United during the last summer transfer window, the 37-year-old hopes to find a way out next January, after the World Cup in Qatar. For that, he will still have to find his best level. What is not won, because if CR7 scored his first goal of the season in the Europa League against Tiraspol before the international break, the former legend of Real Madrid is still not an indisputable holder of Erik ten Hag. Suffice to say that before finding another contract in a club that plays in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to start winning at Old Trafford.