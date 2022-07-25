Entertainment

Football: Laporta’s foot call to Lionel Messi

Laporta's foot call to Lionel Messi

The president of FC Barcelona said in an interview that he believes that “the Messi chapter at Barça is not over”. Will he be heard?

Joan Laporta does not despair of bringing Lionel Messi back to Barcelona.

On the sidelines of FC Barcelona’s victory against Real Madrid in a “friendly clasico” disputed on Saturday evening in Las Vegas (1-0), Barcelona president Joan Laporta made a foot call to Lionel Messi, in an interview with ESPN.

“I believe, I hope and I wish that the Messi chapter at Barca is not over,” he said. I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that this ever-open chapter has a much more splendid ending. I think I owe him that.”

Messi is under contract with Paris St-Germain until June 2023, and a possible contract extension is under consideration.

For Laporta, the departure of the Argentinian for Paris, in the summer of 2021, was caused by his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, guilty according to him of having plunged the Barcelona club into debt.

He therefore continues to dream of a possible return of Lionel Messi: “The doors will always be open to him. If he wants to talk to me about a return to Barça, I would be delighted. He will certainly not be the only one.

