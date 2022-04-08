Football Leaks: Manchester City was financed by Abu Dhabi

The German magazine ‘Der Spiegel’ revealed new documents investigated by ‘Football Leaks’ and shared by infoLibre detailing that English club Manchester City was financed by the Executive Affairs Authority (EAA), an agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi.

The Football Leaks investigation, shared on infoLibre, reveals that Manchester City breached international regulations by making payments amounting to millions in commissions to players’ agents. Also, he was behind a triangular agreement secretly exercised to sign a minor Spanish footballer. These documents reached the club and the EAA, the Abu Dhabi government agency that advises the emirate’s crown prince, Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on strategic policy.

The financial operations reached Spain, where he used the audiovisual group of Jaume Roures (Mediapro) as an intermediary to camouflage his payments. The financial resources of the current leader of the Premier League come from Sheikh Mansur Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, belonging to the ruling family of Abu Dhabi. Since the sheikh arrived at the club, it has become one of the richest teams on the planet and the one that has spent the most money to sign players. According to the CIES Football Observatory, lhe English spent 1.7 billion euros on transfers in the last 10 years.

Therefore, Abu Dhabi is financing sports operations with camouflaged payments to avoid the financial controls of international organizations. According to the Football Leaks investigation, the accounts of the company Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development (ADUG), owned by Mansur and owner of City from 2018 until another company of the sheikh took over, was managed by EAA.

The investigation also details that Jaldun Al Mubarak, president of Manchester City and prime minister of Abu Dhabi who heads the state investment fund, He approved the flows of money channeled by the Government and that ended up in the coffers of the club.

Accusations to the City

The information from Der Spiegel details that the investigation into Manchester City is sustained by three accusations:

The first is that the club pressured underage players to sign a contract in exchange for money. The second accusation is that the sponsoring companies made only part of the payments to the club and that most of it was carried out by Sheikh Mansur. The third is that Robert Mancinicurrent Italy national team manager and City manager from 2009 to 2013, he received a large portion of his salary through a fictitious consulting contract.