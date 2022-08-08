Football: LeBron James and Justin Bieber fans of Eugénie Le Sommer

French footballer Eugénie Le Sommer was praised by American stars LeBron James and Justin Bieber for a goal scored last year.

NBA star LeBron James and singer Justin Bieber shared on their social networks, with very complimentary comments, a goal scored by Frenchwoman Eugénie Le Sommer a year ago in the United States.

This goal was scored on July 31, 2021 against Racing Louisville when the tricolor striker, who was not selected by Corinne Deacon to play in the last Euro in England, had just joined OL Reign for a season.

This sequence of Eugénie Le Sommer pic.twitter.com/pmcPF9yDXV — PFC (@PassionFootClub) August 5, 2022

The second best scorer of the France team had made a sequence of three dribbles at the entrance to the surface, then a small bridge, before a lightning strike.

Justin Bieber also appreciates the gesture of Eugénie Le Sommer pic.twitter.com/7DxSTEjy8a — PiedsCarres-Feminine (@PiedsCarresFem) August 7, 2022

“Incredible footwork!” commented “King James”. Justin Bieber then shared with the comment: “Absolutely dirty!”

Something to delight Eugenie Le Sommer. “If I had been told one day that LeBron James and Justin Bieber would share one of my goals,” she wrote. “Truly an honor,” she added.