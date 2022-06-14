Entertainment

football legend tackles Lionel Messi

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

It’s a football legend speaking. In an interview he gave to France Soccer, Marco Van Basten spoke about those he considers the best players in history. If Lionel Messi was obviously cited, the triple Ballon d’Or still expressed some reservations about the “Pulga”. The former Milanese centre-forward criticizes the Argentinian for his lack of personality. This is why he places other attackers above the Parisian. Here is what he explains:

“Pelé, Maradona and Cruyff are, for me, the three greatest players in history. As a kid, I wanted to be like Cruyff. Pelé and Maradona were also amazing. Messi too is a magnificent player, but Maradona has always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself in front to go to war. – Marco Van Basten – France Football

to summarize

In an interview he gave to France Football, Marco Van Basten spoke about those he considers to be the best players in history. If Lionel Messi was obviously cited, the triple Ballon d’Or still expressed some reservations about the “Pulga”. The former Milanese centre-forward criticizes the Argentinian for his lack of personality.

Nollan Bercy

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston attacks the current Hollywood industry

9 mins ago

What would have happened if…?: iconic movie characters who were almost played by other actors

21 mins ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun were seen at the Bogotá airport

32 mins ago

The Mexican Salma Hayek will act in Angelina Jolie’s film

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button