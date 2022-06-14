football legend tackles Lionel Messi

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

It’s a football legend speaking. In an interview he gave to France Soccer, Marco Van Basten spoke about those he considers the best players in history. If Lionel Messi was obviously cited, the triple Ballon d’Or still expressed some reservations about the “Pulga”. The former Milanese centre-forward criticizes the Argentinian for his lack of personality. This is why he places other attackers above the Parisian. Here is what he explains:

“Pelé, Maradona and Cruyff are, for me, the three greatest players in history. As a kid, I wanted to be like Cruyff. Pelé and Maradona were also amazing. Messi too is a magnificent player, but Maradona has always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself in front to go to war. – Marco Van Basten – France Football