Football Ligue 1 – L1: Lionel Messi offers the 10th title to PSG!

Ligue 1, 34th day

Princes Park

PSG-Lens 1-1

Goals: Messi (68th) for PSG; Jean (88th) for Lens

Expulsion: Danso (57th) for Lens

Despite a 1-1 draw against Lens, PSG won their tenth French championship title thanks to a magnificent goal from Lionel Messi.

PSG were determined to get the title themselves, on the pitch, in front of their home crowd. But, RC Lens, with Europe in sight, was not ready to give him gifts. The Sang et Or were well organized at the start of the match, leaving little space for the Parisian attackers. However, little by little, PSG found space behind the backs of the defenders. Leca had to come out in front of Hakimi (26th). Mbappé tried twice to find the frame in an off-center position but his shots ended up above. The Lensois were not left out and they endangered Navas. Well constructed, the northern actions led to a crushed strike from Kalimuendo (33rd) but above all a rolled recovery from Fofana brushing against the Parisian bar (42nd).

A little whistled by its public at halftime, PSG had to be more sharp. This was well assimilated by Kylian Mbappé. Perfectly launched by Verratti, the Frenchman lost his duel with Leca before Wooh saved on the line, his second attempt (52nd). Things got complicated for Lens who lost Danso, excluded for a second yellow card after a rough tackle on Neymar (57th). Behind, Messi’s free kick was stopped with difficulty by Leca. Against the run of play, Lens could have scored but Da Costa’s cross for Frankowski was ill-adjusted (63rd). Messi was much more precise to send a superb shot from 20 meters into the top corner of Leca and put PSG on the way to the title. Behind the game was easy to master for PSG who contained Lens in their own camp. The Lensois counterattacks were much less dangerous than in the first period, however, on a good action initiated by Machado, Jean was ahead of Mendes and came to equalize for Lens. An anecdotal draw for PSG which won its tenth title of champion of France. On the other hand, at ten against eleven, Lens snatch an important point for Europe. The Lensois are seventh, two points from the top 5.