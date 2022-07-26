Football: Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos almost came to blows

During training in Japan, a muscular intervention by the Spaniard was not to the taste of the six-time Ballon d’Or.

Sixteen long years of a bitter rivalry which had often exceeded the limits of the acceptable are not forgotten overnight. And maybe never. Between the Barcelonan Lionel Messi and the Madrilenian Sergio Ramos there will probably never be more than respect even if the two players have been rubbing shoulders for a year now at the PGS.

Currently in preparation camp in Japan with his new team, Christophe Galtier was able to realize this on Sunday during the last training session before the duel against Gamba Osaka. The few thousand Japanese supporters – who had paid around thirty euros to see the Parisian stars at work – were treated to a scene worthy of the best “Clasico” of the great era.

Ramos’ empty excuses

During the small opposition at the end of the session, Messi received a midfield ball before turning and accelerating as he has the secret. Caught up, Ramos could no longer seize the ball but sought to stop the Argentinian’s race with a decisive intervention on his support foot. Insufficient to prevent Messi from concluding his action with a winning cross shot but enough to arouse the striker’s anger.

After casting a few glares at the Spanish defender, Messi couldn’t help but throw some appropriate slurs at him which summed up the fear he had the moment he felt Ramos’ studs on his ankle. Which sketched out a few words of apology which did not, however, succeed in calming the Argentinian. An attitude which in turn provoked the ire of the culprit who replied vehemently to his teammate.