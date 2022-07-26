Football: Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos almost came to blows

During a PSG training in Japan, a muscular intervention by the Spaniard was not to the taste of the six-time Ballon d’Or.

Marquinhos (foreground) knows it better than anyone: Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi will never be best friends. But to win the Champions League, PSG will need the help of its two stars. AFP

Sixteen long years of a bitter rivalry which had often exceeded the limits of the acceptable are not forgotten overnight. And maybe never. Between the Barcelonan Lionel Messi and the Madrilenian Sergio Ramos there will probably never be more than respect even if the two players have now been side by side for a year at PSG.

Before thousands of witnesses

Currently in preparation camp in Japan with his new team, Christophe Galtier was able to realize this on Sunday during the last training session before the duel against Gamba Osaka. The few thousand Japanese supporters – who had paid around thirty euros to see the Parisian stars at work – were treated to a scene worthy of the best “Clasico” of the great era.

During the small opposition at the end of the session, Messi receives a midfield ball before turning and accelerating as he has the secret. Caught up, Ramos can no longer seize the ball but seeks to stop the race of the Argentinian by a decided intervention on his support foot. Insufficient to prevent Messi from concluding his action with a winning cross shot but enough to arouse the striker’s anger.

Ramos’ empty excuses

After casting a few glares at the Spanish defender, Messi can’t help but throw some appropriate slurs at him which sums up the fear he had the moment he felt Ramos’ studs on his ankle. Which outlines a few words of apology which do not however succeed in calming the Argentinian. An attitude which in turn provokes the ire of the culprit who immediately replies vehemently to his teammate.

Faced with a situation close to degenerating, Christophe Galitier’s assistants then decided to stop the training session while the teammates of the two Parisian stars gradually managed to calm the tension between the two men.