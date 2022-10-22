Football: Lionel Messi launches into Web3!

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency platform, has just announced its partnership with Lionel Messi, the well-known footballer from Paris Saint-Germain. It thus kicks off a film production, one month before the FIFA World Cup tournament.

Messi is one of the most popular and recognized sports stars. He will join the Argentina national team as captain next November for his 5th World Cup, hosted by Qatar.

For its part, Bitget is a platform created in 2018 offering innovative products and social trading services. Its flagship product is copy trade, which has over 55,000 professional traders and roughly 1.1 million followers. These numbers reflect Bitget’s long-term efforts and hopes in crypto social trading.

Thanks to this partnership, Bitget offers Messi fans the ability to explore the Web3 in an unprecedented way, while trading cryptocurrencies. There is a common understanding that the partnership will allow both parties to engage in international endeavors, going beyond cryptocurrency and football.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said recently, “ We try to reflect the diversity and richness of our platform community in the partnerships we choose. We’re opening up Web 3 to sports fans. And to top it off, we pool our resources to help those in need. »

Over the past year, Bitget has partnered with teams and companies at the forefront of their respective industries. From the most established football club in Italy to the Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray FC, via the e-sports giant Team Spirit, Bitget wants to surround itself with a network of quality partners.

On the partnership with Messi, Chen remarks: “ As the FIFA World Cup approaches, Messi must lead Argentina to victory. We are honored to be associated with him, especially at this time in his career, and we are delighted to have an athlete working with us. We look forward to getting to know Messi as a footballer, but also a philanthropist, activist, humanist. We look forward to getting started and working with him to create real and lasting impact for the future. »

“ I wanted to thank Bitget for their enthusiasm in involving me in the world of crypto. I am confident that both parties can activate meaningful initiatives as well as deliver Web 3 to sports fans “says Messi.

Adhering closely to his philosophy Better Trading, Better Life Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users around the world. The company wants to bridge Web2 and Web3, merging CeFi and DeFi. In September 2021, Bitget announced that it is sponsoring the Juventus de Turin football team as the very first partner and official crypto partner of PGL Major right after. Partnerships with leading esports organization Team Spirit and Turkish football club Galatasaray were also announced in early 2022.

