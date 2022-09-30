Football – Lionel Messi pinned

Lionel Messi was singled out by the team for his private jet and his carbon footprint. With huge consumption.

Credit: DR

After the private jet and sand yacht affair which shook PSG’s trip to Nantes, with Parisians accused of having traveled to Loire-Atlantique in a private jet, here is a new case which is shaking up the club from the capital. . Lionel Messi has just been pinned by the newspaper the team for misusing his private jet. With huge consumption. In 3 months, he consumed as much as a Frenchman in more than 150 years. This echoes the use by billionaires of their private jet, which caused a scandal, when we were in the middle of a heat wave, with fires that ravaged France.

Between June 1 and August 31, his private jet was flown 52 times. Whether by him or by his friends who have also used it. That is more than 15 trips per month for a means of transport that we know is very polluting. At a time when the government promises not to raise the temperature beyond 19 degrees, this is rather bad news.