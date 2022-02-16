Football, magical Cremonese: liquidate Parma and fly to the top of the standings

CREMONA – The Cremonese never stops. At Zini against Parma he got the seventh win in the last eight games and her triumphal march led her to the top of the table waiting for the Lecce match scheduled for tomorrow.

The grigiorossi have folded the Emilians 3 to 1 thanks to a performance of personality and attention. The team moved well, spun the ball and knew how to hit in the opportunities created.

They went online Baez in the first half, Gondo (with a eurogol) e Zanimacchia in the recovery. Three goals ahead of Cremonese conceded the Parma goal scored by Simi but he also controlled the final part of the match without any problems.

94 ‘Game over at Zini! Cremonese beats Parma 3-1 and flies to the top of the standings.

90 ‘+ 4’ It will be played until 94 ‘.

87 ‘Last change for Cremonese: out Zanimacchia inside Squeeze it.

86 ‘Warned Pecchia for protests.

84 ‘Cross from the right of Runs for Vazquez who anticipates everyone on the first post, finding an attentive one Carnesecchi that blocks.

79 & # 39; Game stopped at Zini. Gondo on the ground after the contrast with Brunette.

78 ‘Warned Brunette.

76 ‘Change for Parma: out Bernabè inside Brunette.

76 ‘ Carnesecchi!!! After a rebound in the penalty area Simy kicks alone in front of Carnesecchi who blocks the ball. Sensational goal ball for Parma.

65 & # 39; Now he pushes Parma. On the developments of a corner comes a very dangerous header by Danilo. The intervention on the line of Valeri.

64 ‘Fourth substitution of Pecchia: out Beans inside Bartolomei.

61 ‘ GOAL OF PARMA. Vazquez serves Simy inside the small area. Easy tap-in of the yellow-blue striker.

The exultation of Zanimacchia

59 ‘ GOAL OF CREMONESE. Another great restart of the grigiorossi with Baez fishing on the other side Zanimacchia. Stop and shot that beats Pigeons. It’s party at Zini!

58 ‘Change for Parma: inside Runs out Of the Prato.

Gondo’s exultation

56 ‘ DOUBLE OF CREMONESE. Masterpiece of Gondo! Right to turn from the outside to the corner. Nothing to do for Pigeons. Deadly restart of the Cremonese, concluded by a great goal.

56 ‘Change for Parma: out Tutino inside Simy.

54 ‘ Benedyczak kicks powerful on the near post. Ball on the outside of the net

52 ‘Eurogol close by Gondo who with the right hand from long distance almost finds the high angle.

46 ‘Change for Parma: inside Man out Coulibaly.

46 ‘Double change for Cremonese: out Raffia And By Carmine inside Gondo And Ciofani.

The second half starts

End of the first half

45 ‘+ 1’ of recovery

42 ‘ Vazquez near Benedyczak. Okoli protects the low output of Carnesecchi.

40 ‘Parma Occasion: Tutino flee to the red-gray defense. Shooting round that ends at the bottom.

38 ‘Warned Sohm.

35 ‘Warned Bernabei.

29 ‘Opportunity for Cremonese: Valeri finds Baez what’s the use, maybe a little late, By Carmine that with the right does not find the door from a good position.

27 ‘Long shot Castagnetti. Ball on the bottom.

22 ‘Thrill for the Cremonese. Tutino acts as a bank for Benedyczak putting the ball behind Carnesecchi. All stopped for offside of the yellow-blue 9.

From two steps away, Baez heads the bag

20 ‘ GOAL OF CREMONESE. A great Cremonese in the last few minutes who took the lead with Baez. Excellent exchange between By Carmine And Zanimacchia who instead of kicking chooses to put a cross to kiss for Baez, who from two steps into the bag with his head.

19 ‘Good moment for Cremonese who wins the second corner of the match.

16 ‘Warned Coulibaly.

Yellow card for Fagioli

15 ‘Warned Beans.

12 ‘On the developments of a corner Vazquez hits his head. Ball blocked by Carnesecchi.

10 ‘With Zanimacchia in the field, Beans moves back to the median alongside Castagnettiwith 98 taking a position on the three quarters in the 4-2-3-1 of Pecchia

10 ‘Change for Cremonese: out Valzaniainside Zanimacchia: the gray-red midfielder can’t do it.

6‘Valzania on the ground after a sprained ankle. The game was immediately interrupted by the referee. First change for Cremo.

4 ‘Corner kick for Cremonese: on a defensive rebound Parma tries to launch a counterattack but the gray-red rearguard accompanies with order and at the end of the action Carnesecchi takes possession of the ball.

2 ‘Initiative of Coulibaly on the right. Cross easily blocked by Carnesecchi.

1 ‘Cremonese-Parma has started. First possession grigiorosso.

THE FORMATIONS

CREMONESE (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Sernicola, Bianchetti, Okoli, Valeri; Valzania, Castagnetti; Baez, Beans, Rafia; Di Carmine. On the bench: Ciezkowski, Sarr, Casasola, Ravanelli, Gondo, Ciofani, Buonaiuto, Strizzolo, Meroni, Bartolomei, Gaetano, Zanimacchia.

Coach: Pecchia.

PARMA (3-4-1-2): Pigeons; Osorio, Danilo, Cobbaut; Delprato, Bernabè, Sohm, Coulibaly; Vazquez; Tutino, Benedyczak.

On the bench: Turk, Balogh, Brunetta, Schiattarella, Camara, Bonny, Circati, Oosterwolde, Correia, Rispoli, Man, Simy.

Coach: Iachini.

REFEREE: Cosso of Reggio Emilia.

