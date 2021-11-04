Football Manager 2022, review – Nerd4.life

Freddy Adu, Anthony Vanden Borre, Igor Akinfeev, Alessio Cerci, Cherno Samba, Kerlon. Names of footballers who apparently have nothing in common, but who put together undoubtedly snatch a nostalgic smile from all fans of the series Football Manager. In fact, these are players who during the various editions of the football managerial developed by Sports Interactive they allowed the virtual coach on duty to find luck thanks to their performances, perhaps after having bought them at a low price at an age still as a teenager. While reality tells us their path hasn’t been quite as bright as in many of our simulations, these are names that we have all cheered on in real life as well. Maybe based on their performances in the video game to buy them also in fantasy football, when some of them have played in Italy. It is just one of the many side effects of Football Manager, a series that can now boast an over twenty-year history and a following of fans that every year awaits the release of the new edition. A tradition that invariably has been renewed this time too: so let’s go and see what’s new in Football Manager 2022 review, out for PC (also on Xbox Game Pass) and Mac very soon, on November 9, 2021.

The new Data Center Football Manager 2022: One of the Data Center graphs One of the innovations presented with greater prominence by Sports Interactive for this new chapter of Football Manager is the Data Center. This is a brand new section, accessible through the appropriate item in the menu on the left of the screen. The Data Center is not available as soon as we take control of a team, as it will be necessary to play a certain number of games to allow the specialized staff (to be recruited as well as observers and trainers) to get their hands on the collected statistics. This is clearly an evolution of statistics xG (expected goals) already introduced with Football Manager 2021, integrated into a series of broader assessments that embrace practically all aspects related to the performance of our team on the pitch. Through some graphs easy to understand, for example, we can learn what the success rate of shots from outside the area is compared to the average of the championship in which we find ourselves, or in the same way understand if the amount of dribbling attempted by the attackers has a real beneficial effect on scoring chances created, or instead it only ends up making us lose possession. From the same analysts who create these graphs we also get indications on the individual performances, also in this case with accompanying visual elements that allow us to better understand what is proposed to us. In the same way, the evaluation of the opposing teams is carried out, in order to understand what their strengths and weaknesses are in a few steps. We must admit at this point that we have underestimated theimpact of the Data Center to the announcement of Football Manager 2022, as the reality of the facts says that once we got to know its features better we began to appreciate them and spend more and more minutes inside it. In fact, it proved to be a useful tool to understand how to change the team’s tactics from time to time, seeing in several cases also real benefits on the performance of a Sassuolo who after a few days floated above the last in the standings, and then jumped close. of Europe.

Staff meetings: all in one place Football Manager 2022: Tactics Screen As well as the Data Center, another aspect that ends up significantly improving the manager’s life in Football Manager 2022 is the periodic meeting with the staff. Not so much for the addition of particular innovations within it compared to the suggestions that were already given to us previously, but for the possibility of collecting in it all that observers, trainers and other insiders of the company have to tell us. In the past, all these elements were in fact mixed with others in the inbox, creating confusion and wasting time for those who were not willing to take care of all the suggestions when they were delivered. In addition to grouping all this, the meetings with the staff also allow you to choose what is their cadence, thus giving the player full control over the frequency of interactions. Also in this case we had underestimated the possible impact of this novelty, thanks to which the flow of the game and operations appears much more fluid. Too bad only for the absence of real news in the proposals coming from the staff, very similar to those that were made to us also in the past.

Interaction and management Football Manager 2022: the final market day We collect in this paragraph what is the rest of the management experience within Football Manager 2022, starting with transfers. In this context, the most important change consists in a revision of the last day of the window market, taking part in which you will find yourself catapulted into a bombardment of news that tries to trace the real experience faced by the operators of the teams involved in the sale of the cards. The news of the media is in this case only a part of what we find ourselves dealing with, being able to count first of all on a countdown that shows us how much time we have to place our shots, together with the list of most recent transfers and the status of our players listed as transferable. In this phase it will also happen to be approached by agents looking for new clubs for their players at the last minute, in order to strike up a flash negotiation to buy those that attract our attention. As for the other aspects of Football Manager 2022, everything has remained more or less as we left it a year ago. The interactions with the average and especially those with the players continue for example to benefit from the revision carried out on body language, but especially in the case of journalists abusing the occasions in which questions are asked. Between phone calls, pre and post game and locker room tunnels, the temptation to delegate everything to the deputy remains really great, even if we must say that in this edition we have at least encountered some more pertinent questions from the media. A similar discourse concerns the tactics of the game, within which the addition of the wide central defender stands out, to allow virtual managers to play their team like Gasperini’s Atalanta or Conte and Inzaghi’s Inter.

3D engine and new animations Football Manager 2022: Gameplay in 3D engine. Let us now move on to the moment when it finally comes time to get off in field, because even in this case there are news on which it is worth pausing for a moment. From a graphic point of view, the elements on the screen remain those of Football Manager 2021, with which Sports Interactive had reviewed the interface of the match screen. With several months of play behind us, we must say that we are now used to the new arrangement of the elements on the monitor. Going further we find what is the new engine of animations, also advertised by the developers in the announcement phase of Football Manager 2022. The impact of this change can be seen quite quickly once you get on the pitch. In fact, the players now appear less woody and their movements more fluid, also staging a little more particular ball controls when attempting a dribble. It is clear that complete fluidity is still a goal to be achieved, but the leap from the previous edition seemed clear to us and bodes well for the future. Also good for what concerns the artificial intelligence of the players, less likely to launch into actions without rhyme or reason, but above all for the use that is made of the VAR. Unlike previous editions in which slow motion on the pitch had already been introduced, Football Manager 2022 makes the outcome of the checks carried out by the referees less predictable.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Operating system: Windows 10 – 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.20 GHz

RAM: 16 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 970 Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit, 8 / 8.1, 10

CPU: Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 – 1.8 GHz +

RAM: 4 GB

Video Card: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD / ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM

Disk space: 7 GB