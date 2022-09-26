Football news of the day: Cristiano Ronaldo in blood, Deschamps opens the door to Giroud, an Italian club on Griezmann

Find the essential football news, excluding PSG, on VIPSG.fr every day.

Olivier Giroud put pressure on Didier Deschamps: the coach answered him. Didier Deschamps had already almost announced it: Olivier Giroud would not be at the World Cup in Qatar with the Blues. For a matter of status. But that was before the AC Milan striker scored against Austria, knocking the Blues out of Group B of the Nations League.

Like a pebble in DD’s shoe, Olivier Giroud says he is ready to make concessions to go to the World Cup. Quit playing the utilities. “We mentioned my subject, I told him that I would be 100% behind the team, without hesitation. But we brought up this subject and I told him that no matter what role I would have in this team, I would be 200% behind the team, without any qualms about my role, my little person. if I may say so, because it’s the collective that takes precedence, that’s all,” he told RTL.

DD’s answer. “There is a lot of support given to Oliver and he deserves it. Don’t interpret what I’m about to say, but I’m not involving players in picking or picking players. It is not their role. I’m not going to talk about the enthusiasm that there is. So much the better for Olivier,” he explained at a press conference. Deschamps no longer closes the door to Giroud. “I know what he is capable of doing, he has affinities with players more than others, but he has always had a collective spirit. Answer: early November »

Cristiano Ronaldo was injured in the match between Portugal and the Czech Republic in the Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo on the ground, his nose bleeding, following a clash with Tomas Vaclik, the Czech goalkeeper. Impressive pictures. After being treated, CR7 was still able to regain his place in the eleven of Portugal.

👀 The impressive clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Tomas Vaclik! Follow Czech Republic – Portugal live on L’Equipe Live: https://t.co/JgUmsHGXkf#lequipeFOOT pic.twitter.com/nLy4u1grJz — THE TEAM (@theteam) September 24, 2022

Antoine Griezmann wants to stay at Atletico Madrid, but it’s not just up to him. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have positioned themselves. With his contract ending in 2024, Grizou is set to be given away next summer. Madrid have offered 25 million to Barça, and Juventus Turin could match or offer a little more.

According to the GDS, the striker of the Blues will however have to accept a huge drop in his salary if he wants to sign for Juventus Turin.

