Football – Neymar JR continues to stock up on sponsors before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

A few weeks before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, Neymar JR never stops signing new sponsorship contracts.

While many point to Brazil as the big favourite, their number 10 has become the ambassador for 4 new brands in recent weeks.

Chips, video games, chocolate bar or even telecommunications operator… Le Ney touches everything. The agency responsible for the exclusive management of its image, NR Sports, has worked well in the run-up to the World Cup.

Although the figures have not been communicated, we obviously imagine that the Paris Saint-Germain striker did not let himself be convinced at any price. In terms of sponsorship income, Neymar JR is in the TOP 3 footballers according to Forbes with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In his latest ranking, Forbes estimated at $32 millions the Brazilian’s sponsorship income this season.

Crisps with Mister Potato

What could be better than eating chips in front of a football match? Eat crisps with Neymar on the packet! Mister Potato, Malaysian chips brand, will therefore have Neymar Jr as ambassador for one year. And they are not their first collaboration in the world of sport. Manchester United had become a brand partner in the past.

The opportunity for the brand to unveil a promotional campaign with the Brazilian titled “The Ridiculous Kick”. “I am very happy to become Mr Potato’s ambassador, even more so in such an important year of my career. I had a lot of fun making this ad and I really like the products » rejoiced the Brazilian. One thing is for sure, it might be spicy.

Gaming with Mech Arena

During free time, it is important to take your mind off things. Neymar will now be able to do this while playing Mech Arena. The video game, available on smartphone and PC, is a shooting game played 5 against 5.

Neymar is not only an ambassador of the game, he also becomes a character. It will indeed be possible to select the football player for a game, but for 7 days only. In the press release announcing the partnership, Neymar made an appointment with his fans: “ I’ll see you in the arena! ».

Neymar JR joins Oooredoo

To be able to surf the net and feed his 180 million subscribers (all social networks combined), Neymar chose his new operator: Ooredoo. Does this brand ring a bell? This is normal, since it has been the official partner of Paris Saint-Germain since 2013.

A telecommunications company of Qatari origin, what could be better before a World Cup in… Qatar! Neymar therefore signs with Ooredoo as the new face of the company to promote 5G. Here again nothing is specified as to the figures or the duration of the contract. But we want to believe the Ney when he says he has “tested Ooredoo 5G” and that it was “really great thanks to the low latency” when loading a web page, “fundamental for those who play online”. As a reminder, the PSG player is also an ambassador for QNB bank and Qatar Airways.

A few weeks before the next World Cup, Neymar JR’s main sponsors are Puma, Redbull, Replay, Digible, Qatar Airways, QNB, DAZN, PokerStars, Superdry, Epic Games, Konami, Above, NFT Star, Facebook Gaming, Netflix, e- GO, Krafton, Budweiser, Cadbury (Mondelez), Plarium, Ooredoo and Mister Potato.

Cadbury

Earlier this summer, the Brazilian also appeared as an ambassador for the Cadbury chocolate brand belonging to the Mondeléz group. Not really a new contract since Neymar JR had already been used by Mondeléz.

For this campaign, Neymar is associated with Harry Kane, Steph Houghton and Virgil Van Djik.

