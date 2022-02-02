Football Nfl, Brady formalizes the retirement: ‘I don’t feel like giving 100% anymore’

After Saturday’s previews, the quarterback’s Instagram announcement came: “I feel the luckiest man in the world. It’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention “

Now it’s official: Tom Brady retires. The leak of news on Saturday with half-denials by the father and the agent, had left the door ajar, even if it certainly seemed goodbye. Even yesterday in his weekly podcast, the quarterback was not unbalanced: “I live for the day” said TB12. Today the announcement via Instagram of the person concerned that puts an end to speculation. It really is over.

The words – “I’ve always believed that football was something in which you have to give your all: if you don’t put 100% in it, you won’t be successful and success is what I love so much about our sport – wrote Brady on Instagram -” C ‘it’s a physical, mental and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximize my maximum potential. And I’ve done my best for the past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the pitch or in life. It’s hard for me to write it, but here it is: I don’t feel like making that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my career in the NFL and now is the time to focus my time and energy on other things that need my attention. I have been thinking a lot over the past week and have been asking myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, I better leave the field to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes. “

“the luckiest” – “My playing career has been such an electrifying race, and far beyond my imagination, full of ups and downs – continued Brady – When you are in it every day you don’t think about the end. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I have had the privilege of playing and challenging – the competition has been fierce and deep, just the way I like it. But so were friendships and relationships. I will remember and appreciate these memories and revisit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world. The future is exciting, I still don’t know what my daily life will be like. I will certainly want to give back what I have received and enrich the life of those who have enriched it for me. With love, appreciation and gratitude, Tom ”.

