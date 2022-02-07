Football, official: Italy is a candidate to host the 2032 European Championship

Now it’s official: Italy is a candidate to host the 2032 European Championship. The FIGC has in fact presented to UEFA in recent days the expression of interest in organizing the continental competition, the first official step to participate in the ban imposed by UEFA and which expires on 23 March. UEFA’s chronological schedule also foresees the presentation of the draft candidacy by 12 April 2023, with the final decision of the Executive Committee in September 2023.

In the past, in Italy, there was also chat about a candidacy for the 2028 edition, but evidently we wanted to have more time, also because the Football Federation thus wants to solicit and plan the modernization of our plant engineering framework through the construction of new stadiums and the renovation of existing ones. A choice that can certainly increase our chances of winning.

Italy has already hosted the European football championship in two editions: in 1968 (the famous edition won by the Azzurri also thanks to the coin in the semifinal with the USSR) and in 1980, in addition to the four races of the last traveling edition including the inaugural ceremony at the Olimpico. From the point of view of 2032, the candidates who will challenge Italy are not yet known. What is already known, however, is the joint candidacy of the United Kingdom and Ireland for the 2028 edition: perhaps this too is a considered choice. English stadiums, in fact, are always a rather complicated opponent to beat.

