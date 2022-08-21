Football OM – OM: Marseille humiliated Cristiano Ronaldo

Olympique de Marseille strongly denied negotiating with Jorge Mendes to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo. But OM have not said everything according to the English media.

Reacting to a message from an Italian journalist who claimed that Pablo Longoria was talking to the CR7 agent to find out what the conditions were for a transfer from the Portuguese star, OM cried a lie, claiming that the specialist in question wanted to create buzz on a very popular subject among Marseille supporters. And the Marseille club clarified that it was out of the question to see Cristiano Ronaldo added to the workforce of Igor Tudor, while a campaign, launched by supporters, claimed him. The Vélodrome will therefore have to ignite without the player still under contract with Manchester United, but whose future at Old Trafford seems to be in bad shape. However, according to the English press, if indeed the fivefold Ballon d’Or will not play with OM this season, there have been contacts with the CR7 clan and the Marseille club.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought of OM, OM did not think of CR7

This Sunday, the Sun confirms that indeed Cristiano Ronaldo, determined from Manchester United, asked Jorge Mendes to establish a dialogue with Marseille, as with other clubs. But OM immediately responded negatively to the possibility of the world football star who still has a year of contract with the Red Devils, and all the same has financial requirements which are far above what a club like Olympique de Marseille can offer a player. ” Cristiano Ronaldo takes another hit, as Marseille join list of Champions League clubs snubbing Man Utd star writes Emilie Hawkins, journalist for the English tabloid. Just like for the sale of OM, the Marseille supporters who believed in Santa Claus must now get used to it, CR7 will never wear the jersey of their favorite club.