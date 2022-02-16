Football on TV: Psg-Real on Canale 5, the disaster

Rome – Complicated season for football on TV: in addition to the constant weekly problems of Serie A on Dazn, last night Channel 5 she succeeded in broadcasting the whole Psg-Real Madrid match for the Champions League round of 16 with the voice of Riccardo Trevisani who anticipated to viewers the images of what was happening on the pitch.

The incredible thing, especially since we are in 2022 and not in the seventies, is that the lack of synchronism between audio and images lasted throughout the meetingwas not corrected during the race in the more than 105 minutes available, including the interval.

Obviously, the penalty missed by Messi was also narrated first by the commentator than seen by the viewerssome of whom during the race changed their channel by moving to Sky or vented their astonishment on social media.

Next week Canale 5 will broadcast Villarreal-Juventus on Tuesday evening.