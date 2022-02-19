“Football or me”: Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum to leave the NFL

(Photo: Getty)

After 22 seasons and a legendary sports career, Tom Brady He announced his retirement on February 1. Considered the best player in football of all time, the 44-year-old quarterback was honorably discharged.

“I have done my best during these 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. It’s hard for me to write this, but here it goes: I’m not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my career in the NFL and now is the time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention, ”he explained in a statement that he published on his official accounts.

That same day, his wife, Gisele BundchenHe dedicated some heartfelt words to him on social networks.

“I am so proud of you and everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I admire you for your dedication and for all you have accomplished. I know how excited you are for the next chapter of your life”, wrote the Brazilian top model.

However, it seems that the athlete was not so enthusiastic about starting this new stage and in reality, did not want to retire, but his wife forced him to make the decision after giving him an ultimatum. This was stated by a source close to the couple, in statements to the American magazine Okay! According to this person, who preferred to remain anonymous, the international model had been begging him to leave football for years.

She was already trying [que lo dejara] when Tom played for the Patriots”, the source explained. “I had been asking him almost daily for six years to resign. Tom would say one thing and then do another. He was very indecisive.”

In the end, Gisele began to distrust her husband, and believed that he was lying to her about everything. She was concerned about the quarterback’s physical and mental well-being after so many years at full throttle on the field. The continuous doubts of the player were what made the controversy explode at the end of January. On the 30th, ESPN confirmed what seemed like an open secret: Brady would end his sports career and soon he would announce his retirement. The news generated a great commotion and the athlete’s father immediately came out to deny it, assuring that it was a false rumor. Just two days later, his son released a statement to officially say goodbye to the NFL.

“Gisele set the terms: football or me”, explained the source.

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football – Super Bowl LV – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, US – February 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen as they celebrate after winning the Super Bowl LV

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady married in 2009 and have two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine. For 20 seasons, the quarterback was part of the Patriots, and in 2020, he signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he achieved his seventh ring. For many they formed a perfect couple, the idyllic image of a model family… But the reality was very different.

The famous increasingly felt alone. She was in charge of the daily care of her two children and John, the son that Tom Brady had 14 years ago with her ex, Bridget Moynihan. In the end, the famous could not bear the idea of ​​feeling trapped and isolated in his mansion in Boston.

“Gisele got angrier and angrier because Tom was leaving the job to her.. He was away for the whole season and when the league was over he was training with the team and she was stuck at her house taking care of everything. Also, Gisele is an extremely independent person, with a career of her own, but she couldn’t nurture that part of herself because she didn’t have time.”

The Brazilian star, who for many years was the highest paid model in history, sacrificed her dreams so that her husband’s could be fulfilled. Brady himself reflected on this in September 2021, on his podcast Let’s Go.

“She hasn’t worked that hard in the last 10 or 12 years, she’s been raising our kids and she’s agreed to live in Boston and then move to Florida. He has taken care of the house for a long time and I think there are things he wants to achieve.”



The player’s doubts made Bündchen end up losing patience. There came a time when they were about to end the marriage, the source confirmed.

“To their friends, they were a ridiculously beautiful couple, but to them, it seemed like his life was a farce”, confesses the source. “They have a combined fortune of $650 million, healthy kids, great homes, successful careers, and they did a great job promoting that image on social media. But away from the cameras they were fighting all the time.”

The Brazilian model then chose to write a letter to the father of her children, where she explained how she felt.

“Fortunately he took it seriously and began to change and share the domestic responsibilities. If he hadn’t, they might have been separated today,” he added.

After the final retirement of the player, the family settled in Miami, in a 17 million dollar house located on the island indian creek, where other celebrities such as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kurshner, or Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber reside. Although they know that they have to make an effort to take care of their relationship, they have projects in common again. They want to invest in different companies and have even considered the possibility of expanding the family.

