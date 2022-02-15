Football, Porto-Sporting – Pepe kicks Hugo Viana, the Sporting director: he risks two years of disqualification

From the referee’s report it is noted that “Pepe kicked a manager of the opposing team, committing an act of violent conduct“. The sanction, as the newspaper reminds us In Bolait can vary from two months at two years, according to the code provided for by the disciplinary regulations of the Portuguese football league. That of two years is the maximum penalty, but the behavior was very violent and has an aggravating circumstance if it is held against managers or members of the technical staff of an opposing team.
It risks the same epilogue too Bruno Tabata24 year old from Sporting who, second In Bolaallegedly pushed Luís Gonçalves, Porto coach, also committing an act of violent conduct.
Champions League
Sporting-City 0-5, report cards: Bernardo Silva, what an evening
AN HOUR AGO
Maxi fight between Porto and Sporting Lisbon: the video
Champions League
Domination of City: 5-0 at Sporting, quarters already in the pocket
3 HOURS AGO
Europa League
Porto-Lazio: probable formations and statistics
YESTERDAY AT 13:52