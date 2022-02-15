Football, Porto-Sporting – Pepe kicks Hugo Viana, the Sporting director: he risks two years of disqualification

This time pepper made it really big. The central defender of the Portafter the fight on the pitch in the Scudetto match between Porto and Sporting, he continued to fight at the end of the match kicking the sporting director of the green-and-whites. Let’s talk about Hugo Viana, former midfielder of Sporting himself, who with Pepe also shared the changing rooms of the Portuguese national team. And, after this episode, the Porto central risks 2 years of disqualification for “violent behavior“. Considering that he will turn 39 on 26 February, the match against Sporting could be the last game of his career for the Portuguese center-back.

From the referee’s report it is noted that “Pepe kicked a manager of the opposing team, committing an act of violent conduct“. The sanction, as the newspaper reminds us In Bolait can vary from two months at two years, according to the code provided for by the disciplinary regulations of the Portuguese football league. That of two years is the maximum penalty, but the behavior was very violent and has an aggravating circumstance if it is held against managers or members of the technical staff of an opposing team.

It risks the same epilogue too Bruno Tabata24 year old from Sporting who, second In Bolaallegedly pushed Luís Gonçalves, Porto coach, also committing an act of violent conduct.

