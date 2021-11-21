Football, Serie A: Bologna 0-1 Venice, Okereke in the 61st minute

After an entire match undergoing the attacks of the rossoblùs (17-0 corners to zero), on the first real occasion the lagoons placed the shot, very useful in terms of salvation

Another good shot by Venezia that after beating Roma wins at Dall’Ara, the stadium in which Bologna had collected 13 of the current 18 points in the standings. Organization, changes and Okereke’s scratch have brought to the showcase a team that Zanetti is flying with evident merits. Bologna played, produced, collected corner kicks (17-0!) But never – due to its own lightness or lagoon compactness – did Romero really worry. Thus, the newly promoted Venezia rises to 15 points and even touching 0-2 in the final with Tessmann and Henry whose shots are neutralized by Skorupski. Bologna postponed once again in the moment of the qualitative leap: so much production, yesterday, no step forward. On the contrary.

Romero armored – Absent De Silvestri and Skov Olsen (injured in yesterday’s finishing to the left ankle), here is that Mihajlovic proposes Orsolini on the right at full range while Venezia goes with the announced formation or with the trident Aramu (however anarchist between the outside and the back area) Okereke and Johnsen. The high pressure of Bologna from the first minutes prevents the guests from developing the game and leaving the half-court. Under the eyes of president Joey Saputo in the stands, it is Dominguez and Svanberg who are towering in the middle, recovering balls and keeping the rossoblùs constantly in an offensive projection, even if the opportunities certainly do not fall. There is a wide shot by Arnautovic after a Soriano bank in the 10 ‘, a header by Soumaoro from a corner kick in the 14’ and a central shot from Theate’s distance in the 17 ‘. Venezia finally put their nose out of their half a minute later: on a quick overturn, Aramu’s tirocross is easily intercepted by Skoruspki. If Dominguez and Svanberg are the lords of the midfield, Bologna are struggling to find the blaze of their main stockers Arnutovic and Barrow. The defense of Venezia is very organized and suffers little despite being constantly under pressure, Ceccaroni and Caldara in the middle offer little space and so the rossoblùs seek the way of the goal from the edge with a shot from Svanberg that Romero defuses in the 34th minute. Zanetti’s block holds up, Arnautovic shoots high in the 41st minute and at half-time it still goes 0-0.

Poker – Bologna continues to think according to the score of the first half: constant pressure in search of the goal. But in the 17 ‘it is Venice, quietly and resilient, to take the lead: action started by Ceccaroni and finished by Busio, a rebound created by Theate favors Okereke who, left alone by Soumaoro, slips the fourth goal of the season, still decisive after those in Empoli and Rome. The changes of Zanetti (inside Henry, Tessman and Kiyne) have produced an increase in the center of gravity which, mixed with the usual organization, resisted the final assault of Bologna, playing but inconclusive and frenetic. There is also room for Tessmann and Henry: they both touch a 0-2 that does not arrive but that tells of a Bologna that forcibly puts its feet back on the ground after a beautiful and perhaps illusory start to the championship. Venezia, on the other hand, flies with obvious merits: they let Bologna unleash but hit like only adult teams can do.

