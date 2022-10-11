Football star Neymar announces support for Bolsonaro in a video on TikTok

Brazilian football superstar Neymar declared his support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, three days before an ultra-polarized election, in a video posted Thursday (September 29) on TikTok.

In this video, the Paris SG striker, who has more than 8 million subscribers on TikTok and nearly 180 million on Instagram, smilingly mimes a song calling for a vote for Bolsonaro.

Strong support for the outgoing head of state, left behind in the polls by the left-wing ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Jair Bolsonaro quickly tweeted Neymar’s video.

“Vote, vote and confirm, on the 22nd, it’s Bolsonaro”says the chorus of this electronic music song, referring to the code to type on the electronic ballot box during the ballot on Sunday.

Wearing a black cap, the 30-year-old footballer wiggles around in his chair and mimes the figure ” of them “ with the fingers of both hands.

“Vote for our captain”

On Wednesday, the Seleçao star striker, who is among the favorites for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, had already welcomed in a video President Bolsonaro’s visit to the Neymar Jr Institute, his charitable foundation in Praia Grande, near Sao Paulo. (southeast), but without explicitly calling for a vote for him.

But the Minister of Communication, Fabio Faria, had added to the publication of the video: “All in yellow (and) green, with the jersey (of)” Seleçao “to vote for our captain next Sunday”.

A month ago, the head of state published a photo of him with a ball that Neymar would have given him.

Many celebrities have taken a stand during the presidential campaign, with a large majority of support for Lula in show business, such as pop star Anitta, with 63 million subscribers on Instagram.