Football: the selfie of a young golfer with PSG players creates the buzz

Chance sometimes does things well. A young 17-year-old Russian golfer, Marta Silchenko, had the pleasant surprise this Sunday of taking an elevator in the hotel where she was staying. To her delight, the teenager found herself, face to face, with many players from the PSG team. Silchenko had the reflex to take some photos of this unique moment and posted them on social networks.

This publication has since made the buzz and counted nearly 102,000 “Likes” this Monday at 2 p.m. Marta Silchenko, who was going to the gym at her hotel, captioned her photos: “Casual day at the gym today. I passed the best footballers in the world in the elevator. »