Football: the top 10 highest paid players in the world revealed, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dethroned by … a Frenchman!

The Argentine and the Portuguese are now aging stars. They are no longer at the top of the highest paid players in the world, even if they still rake in crazy sums. They are notably overwhelmed by Kylian Mbappé.

A change of hegemony, which also materializes in the stratospheric sums gleaned by footballers.

This Saturday, September 17, the specialized site Sportico reveals its ranking of the highest paid footballers in the world. Dominators, previously of this classification, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are no longer at the top.

The highest paid footballer in the world is now called Kylian Mbappe. The star striker of the Blues, who has just extended his contract with his club, PSG, will win according to Sportico 125 million euros during this 2022/2023 season: 105 million euros in salary, 20 million by his sponsors.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains second in this ranking, with 113 million. In third and fourth place, we find Lionel Messi (110 million) then Neymar (91 million). Four members of the top 5 are, thus, Paris Saint-Germain players.

Note: we find another Frenchman in this top 10, Antoine Griezmann, with annual income estimated at €27.5 million.