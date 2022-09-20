Football: The value of a “post” from Cristiano Ronaldo? 3.4 million francs!

Soccer : The value of a ‘post’ from Cristiano Ronaldo? 3.4 million francs!

The Portuguese Manchester United striker, who has 481 million followers, is the most “powerful” footballer on Instagram. He precedes Messi (360 million) and Neymar (178).

Cristiano Ronaldo is far ahead on social networks. Getty Images

Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is having a timid start to the season in football, can be satisfied with a new record in the world of football: he is far ahead in the ranking of the value of a Instagram “post”, according to a study by the statistics company Nielsen Sports.

“CR7” now has 481 million followers, an increase of some 47% compared to last year. Suddenly, the value of his post has taken the elevator again: 3.1 million pounds sterling, or 3.4 million Swiss francs!

In this particular ranking, Ronaldo precedes three Paris SG players. In order: Lionel Messi (360 million followers/+38%/post value: 2.53 million francs), Neymar (179 million followers/+13%/post value: 1.1 million francs ) and Kylian Mbappé (72.5 million / + 32.5% / post value: 1.1 million francs).

Ranking by value of “posts” 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Manchester United/481m followers): 3.4 million* 2. Lionel Messi (ARG/ParisSG/360 million followers): 2.53 million 3. Neymar (BRE/Paris SG/178 million followers): 1.1 million 4. Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris SG/72.5 million followers): 1.1 million 5. Vinicius Junior (BRE/Real Madrid/23 million followers): 659,000

If we take the ranking by national teams on Instagram, again according to the same study by Nielsen Sports, it is France, the reigning world champion, who occupies the first rank, with a total of nearly 12 million followers. . Which corresponds to a certain logic, since four of his players are in the individual top 10 (Mbappé 4th, Benzema 6th, Kanté 8th and Pogba 9th).

Brazil (thanks to Neymar and Vinicius Jr) are hot on the heels of France, while Portugal come third (thanks Ronaldo!). Switzerland does not appear in this ranking, but with its 210,000 followers, it is inevitably far from this top three…

The classification by national teams 1. France: 11.7 million followers (+23%) 2. Brazil: 11.3 million followers (+33%) 3. Portugal: 10.3 million followers (+28%) 4. England: 8.5 million followers (+18%) 5. Argentina: 7.2 million followers (+30%)

( R.Ty )