Football: when Justin Bieber winks at Eugénie Le Sommer

Eugénie Le Sommer did not participate in Euro 2022. But thanks to Justin Bieber and LeBron James, she found a smile and global notoriety. In a tweet published this Sunday, the Lyon striker finds it hard to believe. However, the immense LeBron James, the living legend of basketball and the NBA, and the singer Justin Bieber, shared on social networks a sumptuous goal of the Frenchwoman scored last season in the American championship.

On the action that provoked the admiration of the two sacred monsters, we see Eugénie Le Sommer make her opponent dizzy after a 30m run and then follow up with an unstoppable cross shot at the entrance to the surface. The trick has incredible speed, although the video is in slow motion. A goal that is reminiscent of those scored in particular by Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona, accustomed to such tumults.

The Frenchwoman scored this goal when she arrived in the American championship, the NWSL against Racing Louisville on August 1, 2021. In the jersey of OL Reign, she opened the scoring in the 26th minute thanks to this feat before complete a brace 17th minute later for a 2-0 win.