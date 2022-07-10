Football: Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play next season?

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is on the way out.

Will the second love affair between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United come to an end after just… one season? This is taking the path while the fivefold Ballon d’Or has still not returned to training, officially for family reasons. In fact, the Portuguese would have requested his transfer. The absence of ManU in the Champions League would weigh heavily, as much as the new project would not convince him. In this context, which teams will be able to welcome the still active legend? Range of possibilities.

chelsea

This is the most serious track. Cristiano Ronaldo could be the showcase of the workforce, following the takeover of the club by American Todd Boehly. Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan frees up a place, but Ronaldo’s arrival would pose a real tactical challenge in a team with several attacking forces of impact. The London club will also sign Raheem Sterling. Coach Thomas Tuchel would also be quite reluctant to the arrival of CR7. Difficult to build around a 37-year-old player… For Ronaldo, on the other hand, the opportunity would be perfect to continue in a competitive team. There remains the affront of joining a direct competitor to Manchester United…

Bayern Munich

Bayern are set to lose Robert Lewandowski, who has said his history with the Munich club is over. Pending an outcome, the Portuguese star’s serial goalscoring profile (another 24 goals last season) can be assimilated to that of the Pole. Problem, the German club is not used to investing in veterans, and has recently signed former Messin Sadio Mané, one of the best players on the planet in full force of age. The soap opera has also fizzled, Oliver Kahn burying the possibility of seeing CR7 join the Munich ranks: “Even if I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer would not fit into our philosophy”, has he said.

Naples or Roma

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo challenges Napoli’s Kosovar defender Amir Rrahmani (L) during the Italian Serie A football match Napoli vs Juventus on February 13, 2021 at the Diego Maradona (San Paolo) stadium in Naples. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) AFP

The idea of ​​seeing one of the best players in history succeed the legend Maradona in the hearts of Napoli supporters is appealing. But the feasibility of such an operation seems unlikely. It’s hard to imagine him returning to Serie A after leaving Juventus, a club hated by the Neapolitans. He would also be the only star in the squad, but he would play in the Champions League. A return under José Mourinho to Roma would be even more surprising. The two men lived together with difficulty at Real and the Roman club did not qualify for the C1. But according to the Italian press, his agent Jorge Mendes would have offered the services of the native of Madeira… Case to follow.

PSG

Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) reacts next to Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid on March 6, 2018, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) AFP

The end of the “bling bling” era promised the Qatari president of PSG Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. But would the French capital club resist the huge marketing blow of signing Cristiano Ronaldo, five years after Neymar, a year after Messi and a few weeks after Kylian Mbappé’s extension? Combining all these stars would be a tactical aberration and an obvious lack of sporting seriousness for PSG. Unless Neymar (or Messi?) finds a way out. Ronaldo’s arrival at PSG has frequently been mentioned over the various transfer windows. It’s hard to imagine that this shattering transfer will come true…

Sporting

The beautiful story. Back to where it all began. The Lisbon people have dreamed of a return of the child prodigy for almost 20 years. Leaving in 2003 to fulfill his destiny across Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo still remained a club legend. His match against Luxembourg at Sporting in 2019 made an impression. Remains a particularly restrictive element: the salary. The Lisbon club would not have the means to match the 25 million euros a year that the player receives at Manchester United. On the other hand, Sporting is well and truly engaged in the Champions League. A fundamental point for the star…

