Football: Which destination for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to stay at Manchester United. AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United, that’s a fact. The Portuguese striker has transmitted his desires to leave to his leaders, ready to listen to offers for their player. But what would be the best destination for CR7?

chelsea

Chelsea are the option we’ve heard the most about lately. For new owner Tedd Boehly, this would be a transfer to demonstrate his ambition for the club without further delay. This purchase would also allow Blues to have a real number 9 in their workforce after the failure of the Lukaku experiment. For his part, Ronaldo would find himself in a team that is a candidate for all titles, which Manchester United is not.

However, such an operation has its share of doubts. What Thomas Tuchel has finally found at Chelsea are men who can bend to his will. Nothing to do with what the former Dortmund coach experienced on the PSG side. Everyone presses, everyone makes the calls, everyone is part of the system. At the slightest deviation, the German technician does not hesitate to make the disruptive elements pay for the consequences. Lukaku and Ziyech have also paid the price for this intransigence. Could Tuchel do the same with Cristiano Ronaldo?

It is common knowledge that at this stage of his career, the fivefold Ballon d’Or is immensely sparing his efforts without the ball. At United, Ralf Rangnick had even sent him for a ride on the bench against Burnely, believing Edinson Cavani to be better able to grant his pressing wishes. Last season, the Portuguese star was part of the 1% of attackers pressing the least in the five major championships, according to advanced statistics where Chelsea were the fourth most pressing formation in the Premier League. In short, Ronaldo’s style of play does not seem to be the most suited to Thomas Tuchel’s way of conceiving football.

In addition, it would be for CR7 to integrate into the offensive circuits of the Blues even though the player has always needed great freedom on the ground to show his full potential. In a football increasingly monopolized by the diagrams of the coaches to the detriment of the spontaneity of the players, the Ronaldo profiles are not always easy to exploit. At least, not as easy to exploit as that of Raheem Sterling, Chelsea’s first flagship signing this summer.

Bayern Munich

When Bayern Munich won the Champions League in 2020, everything seemed to be in line for the Bavarian side to set out to dominate Europe over time. The few shots received by Manuel Neuer’s teammates, they were able to return them a hundredfold. Bayern seemed unbeatable. But then two seasons later, the rekordmeister failed to bring the Old Continent back to its feet. Reason enough to set your sights on Ronaldo?

If Robert Lewandowski were to leave Bavaria, the arrival of the (still) Manchester United player would make sense. From position to position, from goal to goal (or almost). Also, in the Champions League, the native of Funchal remains a weapon of weight. Last season, he simply turned to one goal per game in C1.

However, Oliver Kahn decided sharply last week. “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer would not fit into our philosophy,” cut short the president of the rotten. If at Chelsea the incompatibility is mainly linked to the particular profile of CR7, at Bayern, it is age that does not play in his favor.

Manchester United

What if the most obvious option was to maintain the status quo? While the Mancunian leaders are willing to listen to offers for Ronaldo, the club’s official position is that their player is not for sale. And for good reason: it would mean jeopardizing the investment made last year. In addition to the 15 million euros paid to Juventus to secure the services of the striker, United spends some 480,000 pounds each week to pay the player’s salary. Year round, the Red Devil touches 26 million pounds, or 30 million euros.

For the moment, the return on investment has not taken place on the sporting level. Especially since a departure from the star would lead to a drop in the club’s commercial income and would require a new purchase on the transfer window to replace the Portuguese.

Between the lack of obvious suitors and the investment made by United, the captain of the Seleçao will perhaps have to resolve to stay at home and not play in the Champions League for the first time in his career.