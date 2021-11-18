Football, why are some coaches identical to their seconds?

Giacomo Murelli, as a player, was a decent defender who shuttled between Serie B and Serie A, reaching his apex in Avellino, where he had become famous for his man scoring on Diego Armando Maradona. In 2002 he retired to Suzzara, a small club in the province of Mantua, where he immediately began his coaching career. To his credit, with the Lombard club, he has a promotion in Excellence, an Italian Amateur Cup and Super Cup Amateur. Then, in Modena, where he had passed to make the second of Alberto Malesani, the meeting that will change his life.

Murelli will be Stefano Pioli’s second for the rest of his career and the relevant thing for the purpose of this piece is that when they met they didn’t look alike at all and there wasn’t even any clear evidence that they could have done so in the future. Here they are side by side in one of their first Serie A experiences, at Chievo.

Gray hair for Pioli, brown for Murelli. Classic gray suit with white shirt for the first, more casual outfit for the second. In this period Murelli is complementary to his boss: speak out only when the championship is on hiatus and he seems to want to present himself as a wise advisor who has no problem living in the shadows: «Stefano is very balanced. And he has a secret: he manages to keep his thoughts and worries very well hidden ». Things don’t seem to change in Palermo, soon after.

The first signs of subsidence of the division between the worlds of Pioli and Murelli arrive at Lazio. In March 2015 the two sit next to each other for a double interview organized by the biancoceleste club, still different in look: a good boy look for the first with shirt and sweater, the second more jaunty with an aggressive black polo shirt. Only the beard, slightly hinted and grizzled for both, could betray some resemblance. After a few seconds, however, one realizes that it is actually their answers that reveal what William Blake would call a chilling symmetry. At first it seems like an innocent thing, a inside joke among friends.

The player of today that you would have liked to mark?

Pioli: Klose (first striker of Lazio)

Murelli: Djordjevic (reserve of the first striker of Lazio)

The poster you had in your kid’s room?

Pioli: Tex Willer (comic by Giovanni Luigi Bonelli)

Murelli: Zagor (cartoon by Sergio Bonelli, son of Giovanni Luigi Bonelli)

As the interview progresses, Murelli’s so similar yet so different answers seem to want to reveal something that Pioli’s modesty hides.

An adjective to describe the president Claudio Lotito

Pioli: Clever

Murelli: Explosive

An adjective to describe yourself

Pioli: Nice

Murelli: Attractive

Through Giacomo Murelli, in short, it seems we can read what Stefano Pioli is really thinking. I know, it may sound absurd, but if you notice it works with photos too, without the two of them talking at all. A few examples:

After the surprise defeat last year at La Spezia, Stefano Pioli tries to hold back his dismay at what happened, but Giacomo Murelli is at his side.

After an away victory, Pioli has to hold back his satisfaction so as not to be provocative, but behind him is Giacomo Murelli.

Pioli would like to hug Giroud, show him the warmth that goes beyond a manly handshake between the coach and the player, and luckily Giacomo Murelli is behind him.

Photo Spada / LaPresse

Is Pioli’s face too blurry to guess what he’s thinking? In the foreground, here is Giacomo Murelli.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop / Getty Images

The revealing capacity of Murelli’s face would also explain why, after that double interview with Lazio, Pioli’s second did everything to look like him, wearing the same identical high-necked sweaters, the same shoes, even the same watches. Given that there is no news of commercial agreements signed by both with clothing brands or image companies, it is legitimate to ask: what if he was doing it to disguise himself?