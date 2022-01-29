football without the greatest quarterback ever- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Mossini

He leaves at 44 after seven Super Bowl wins in 22 seasons. Married to model Gisele Bundchen talked about family reasons. On Sunday the defeat of his Buccaneers against the Rams and the farewell to the dream of another Super Bowl

An era ends: Tom Brady retires. The greatest of all in American football, without question. And one of the greatest sportsmen of any era, in rankings that often become subjective. The news came from the American media and from sources close to the player, confirming the first rumors arrived on Sunday, before and after the knockout of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers as reigning NFL champions against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional.

Brady leaves at 44 after 22 seasons, adding to the longevity record other unattainable records: seven NFL titles won (never anyone like him), six with the New England Patriots in addition to the one won last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the historic record of throwing yards (84,520) and Td pass launched (624). Even more amazing numbers thinking about how his NFL career began: released by the University of Michigan, he was chosen in the Nfl 2000 Draft only on the sixth round with the call number 199 from the New England Patriots, given the path to college not exactly sparkling and a normotype physique that did not suggest who knows what development at the highest level. Instead he became the greatest of all time, already winning his first Super Bowl in the second year of the NFL, his first as a starter.

According to sources close to the player, the choice was made considering several factors, first of all family and health. And, in the background, the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the summer would have experienced many changes in the roster after failing the title-bis this NFL season: Brady had another year of contract with the Florida franchise and just a few days ago. his social network had celebrated the retirement of another historic NFL quarterback in recent years like Ben Roethlisberger.

The early announcement After a long post on his social media in which he celebrated the end of this season, a couple of days ago – within the Let’s Go podcast – Brady was back to talk about his future. With words that sounded like an imminent farewell given the references to his partner, model Gisele Bundchen (with whom he married in 2009: the couple has two children and Brady has a third born from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan), and the importance of the family: «My wife is my biggest fan, it pains her to see me hit out there on the pitch and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband. Just as my children deserve what they need from me as a father. I’ll spend some time with them, to give them what they need: it’s a relationship issue, as I said some time ago, it’s not always about what I want. It concerns us as a family: I will spend a lot of time with them and find out what will happen. ”

Reflections that affect family life, after twenty-two years at the highest level of competition, and certainly not a farewell dictated by a sudden drop in performance that would also have been understandable, at the age of 44: in the season just ended Brady closed the regular season with 5,316 yards to launch (never so many in his career) and 43 touchdowns thrown. Then, in the playoffs, the clear victory over the Philadelphia Eagles before the home knockout against the Los Angeles Rams after leading the team to a sensational comeback from 3-27 to 27-27, before the final field goal of 30-27 scored by the kicker by Rams Matt Gay. Just in the afternoon preceding that match, the first rumors of an imminent retirement had spread, a more than evident clue as to what was about to happen. “I’ll think about it day by day and then we’ll see,” the hot admission. Brady had explained several times to not wanting some kind of “farewell season”, playing with the thought of retirement looming on all fields: also for this reason the choice arrived quickly and will be made official in the next few hours.

All the moments. All the memories. Thank you for everything, Tom. #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/RcxeznI8QJ – NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2022