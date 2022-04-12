footballer announces his departure from Manchester City, Guardiola did not know and that is how he found out at a conference

2022-04-12

A rather unusual situation was the one that lived this Tuesday Pep Guardiola when he found out about the departure of one of his footballers during the press conference prior to the game of the Manchester City against Athletic for the Champions League.

Before that conference, Fernandinho He went separately and confirmed his goodbye to the team at the end of the course. “Last season I lost my place in the eleven and it was difficult for me to return. With my age, it’s always a little more difficult. I am always willing to help the team. We already decided to go with my family to Brazil at the end of the season. I am not going to renew the contract at the end of the season”, said the Brazilian.

The 36-year-old midfielder ends his contract with the English team on June 30 and has decided not to extend it; this campaign he has played, so far, a total of 23 games.