Footsteps of love, Mandy Moore celebrates 20 years of the film

On January 25, 2002, it premiered in American theaters A Walk to Rememberthe sentimental drama directed by Adam Shankman based on the novel of the same name, known by us by the title Love stepsfrom Nicholas Sparks. Over the years it has become a small cult among romantic (and tearjerking) films, the film has as protagonists Shane West And Mandy Moore, respectively interpreters of Landon, a bored and rebellious high school student, and Jamie, a shy and religious girl, suffering from leukemia. Despite the different dispositions and the girl’s illness, the two will end up falling madly in love with each other.

Mandy Moore celebrated the film’s 20th anniversary on its social media, posting a photo taken behind the scenes 20 years ago on the set and a video, shot in the present, about the film after so many years.

“A Walk to Remember” hto undoubtedly changed the course of my life and career and these two gentlemen [Adam Shankman e Shane West, al suo fianco nella foto ndr] they were a big part of all of this. Thanks to everyone who loved this movie and continue to broadcast it. It will always hold a very special place in my heart.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress of This is Us she also admitted that she would not be at all contrary to the idea of ​​a reboot of the film, in which an actress like Olivia Rodrigo would see well: “I would like that very much – said the actress, now 43 years old – Enough time has passed, I feel we have earned our place in the history of cinema for a reboot! ”.

