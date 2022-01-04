for 10% more

Renatino is an engineer who knows how to wait for his moment and who always works with attention to the legislation. It awaited the publication in the Official Gazette and the entry into force of Law no. 234 (Budget Law 2022) before answering the questions of his customers who have been harassing him since November to start their construction sites.

Renatino and the start of construction sites

Renatino, however, until a few days ago did not know exactly what to answer because, although the design of the intervention could be carried out without particular hitches (apart from building abuses), the start of the construction site is a much more complex aspect. First of all because the most reliable companies are already full for the whole of 2022 and secondly because scaffolding and materials are in short supply and cost a fortune.

In the last weeks of 2021, therefore, Renatino preferred to reply that at this moment he would not be able to carry out construction sites using expiring tax bonuses. Unlike his colleague friend Carletto who has started many construction sites together with his trusted company: half scaffolding here, half there, invoice issued, bank transfer made by 31 December 2021 and that’s it.

The renovation of a facade

Renatino, on the other hand, has always preferred to avoid these (legitimate) tricks. Now he finds himself (finally) having to evaluate a renovation of a condominium facade. One of those typical interventions that in 2021 would have carried out using the 90% facade bonus but which in 2022 leave more than one doubt.

The 2022 Budget Law has, in fact, made some important changes:

the facades bonus was extended for 2022 but with a rate of 60%;

the anti-fraud measures have been confirmed (previously provided for in Legislative Decree no. 157/2021, now repealed).

Today Renatino knows that you can renovate a facade using the 60% facade bonus but that he must also be very careful because the taxpayer will have to produce:

the certificate of conformity certifying the existence of all the requisites and documents required by the standard;

the asseveration of the congruity of the expenses incurred, on which there is still more than a doubt about the price lists to be used.

The exceptions to the anti-fraud measures

But Renatino is an attentive, prepared engineer and wants to advise his client on the best solution. Reading the new Budget Law 2022 carefully, Renatino’s eye falls on art. 1, paragraph 9, letter b) which by modifying art. 121 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) has provided for the new requirements (approval of conformity and certification of congruity) for interventions that access building bonuses with alternative options (discount on invoices and credit transfer).

But the rule, unlike the contents of the previous DL n. 157/2021, also provides for exceptions. In fact, with the exception of the 110% superbonus and the facades bonus, these new requirements do not apply:

to the works already classified as free construction activity pursuant to article 6 of the consolidated text of the legislative and regulatory provisions on construction, referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic June 6, 2001, n. 380, of the decree of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of 2 March 2018, published in the Official Gazette no. 81 of 7 April 2018, or regional legislation;

interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros, carried out on the individual real estate units or on the common parts of the building.

Conditions that from how they were written do not have to be verified at the same time. The norm reads “The provisions referred to in this paragraph do not apply to works already classified as free construction activities pursuant to article 6 of the consolidated text of the legislative and regulatory provisions on construction, referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic of 6 June 2001, no. . 380, of the decree of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of 2 March 2018, published in the Official Gazette no. 81 of 7 April 2018, or regional legislation, and to interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros, carried out on the individual real estate units or on the common parts of the building, with the exception of the interventions referred to in Article 1, paragraph 219 , of the law of 27 December 2019, n. 160“. And Renatino is convinced that that” and “(conjunction) before”to interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros “ indicate two different conditions. Therefore, the anti-fraud rules would not apply to all interventions classified as free construction.

Renatino and the restructuring bonus

Renatino as a good trained and attentive engineer, remembers that the renovation of a condominium facade is an ordinary maintenance intervention that is among those that benefit from the 50% home bonus. The art. 16-bis, paragraph 1, letter a) of Presidential Decree 917/1986 (TUIR) provides, in fact, that the interventions referred to in letters a) b), c) and d) of article 3 of Presidential Decree no. 380/2001, carried out on the common parts of a residential building.

We are therefore talking about interventions on the common parts of:

ordinary maintenance;

Extraordinary maintenance;

restoration and conservative rehabilitation;

building renovation.

Considering that he still has more than a doubt on the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses incurred, that the renovation of the facade is an ordinary maintenance intervention that falls within those of free construction (art. facade bonus is now 60%, Renatino decides to opt for the classic and “old” renovation bonus of 50%. For an additional 10%, would it make sense to comply with rules about which there are so many black holes?

The death of the facades bonus

Renatino is very attentive, he has realized that with the new changes made by the Budget Law 2022 the Facade Bonus has been extended but it has been made useless since for the renovation of a facade it is possible to opt for a 50% bonus without measures anti-fraud. The face bonus is in practice dead and dead. Long live the Facade Bonus!