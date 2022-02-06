Super offer of Mediaworld (leader in Italy in the distribution of electronics and part of the international Mediamarktsaturn retail group), which launches the promotion ‘No VAT 5 and 6 February‘, activating it on all products available online exclusively with VAT to the 22% (there are exceptions, however: some products are excluded from the promotion). Here’s how to buy by taking advantage of the e exemption what can you buy.

“No VAT”, for 2 days products with super discounts: those excluded

On its website, Mediaworld specifies that the promotion it will not concern some products, on which therefore VAT will continue to be paid both 5 and 6 February (there is time until midnight between Sunday 6 February and Monday 7 February). Here’s what they are:

all consoles;

Apple iPhone 13 / 128GB and iPhone 13/256;

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi 64 Gb;

Apple MacBook Air 256Gb;

products sold as part of subscriptions (telephony, internet, TV, etc.);

presales and reservations;

publishing products;

i Scratch & Win;

the policies;

wedding lists and similar (birthday, confirmation, etc. ..);

all items featuring digital pins, vouchers, top-ups, boxes, gift cards;

movies (DVD and Blu-ray) and music (CD – Music DVD – Vinyl).

Mediaworld, what are the new trends in electronics

L’sales analysis of Mediaworld determined the possibility of outlining the trend in consumer electronics purchases and the relationship between consumers and technology in a particular year, marked by the pandemic but in which at the same time there was a gradual return to normality thanks to vaccines.

The habits of Mediaworld customers have also changed, according to sales figures 5 trends on consumer electronics 2021:

significant growth for the sale of products such as monitor, tablet, desktop And laser printers (thanks to smart working);

And (thanks to the podium of the most purchased consumer goods of 2021 saw TVs, TV receivers and household appliances (thanks to bonus tv – by the way, here’s what the tv bonus is, how to get it and how to request it – in response to the switch off );

– by the way, here’s what the tv bonus is, how to get it and how to request it – in response to the ); with regard to household appliances, on the other hand, in 2021 there was a strong growth both for the large household appliance sector and for that of the small one. Preferences have emerged for products aimed at cleaning and for the respective functions related to sanitation (washing machines And dishwasher ahead);

And ahead); technology in the kitchen to enhance taste and lightness of preparations: on the podium of the most purchased products, there are coffee machines and the deep fryers;

and the finally, the rechargeable broom as a new status symbol, which even surpasses fryers and coffee machines as consumer goods purchased by Italians in the course of 2021.

All in all, however, these are data that do not surprise that much. The habits of customers, in fact, have been calibrated on having to spend much more time at home, especially due to smart working (by the way: do you save money by working from home? Here are the estimates for Italy), but not only ( think of the closed rooms and the increased time dedicated for example to the kitchen during the months of the lockdown).

Speaking of Mediaworld, last November she had been the victim of a hacker attack: this is how much the maxi ransom requested from the company was.