For 20 years she is the most beautiful woman

Scarlett Johansson: For 20 years she has been the most beautiful woman

It is said that “the years do not pass in vain”, for some people the years “do not treat them well”, however none of this applies to the spectacular Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, who at 37 years of age apart from being a one of the best-paid actresses in the world and with tremendous success that is of international stature, she is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Is it her beautiful green eyes? His charismatic and warm smile of hers? His perfect and spectacular figure of hers? Or her incredible sense of humor? Or maybe it’s because she has all those qualities that her followers admire her so much and have followed her for years, well Scarlett Johansson She began her career in the film industry at a very young age, at the age of 10 she already stood out on the big screen.

Next, we will open “the trunk of memories” to run into a Scarlett from 20 years ago, still a sweet girl, with such a pure beauty, her green eyes radiate an innocence that gives tenderness, in the year 2001, the actress he was 17 years old and his name was already beginning to make noise in the film world.

In 2001, Scarlett Johansson had three film projects such as “The Man Who Wasn’t Thereplaying the character of Rachael “Birdy” Abundasthe movie based on the comics”GhostWorld“with the role of Rebecca and the drama-filled film titled “An American Rhapsodywith your papers Zsuzsi Y Suzanne Sandor (young).

Scarlett Johansson: For 20 years she has been the most beautiful woman



How much has changed since before? Not much, because her features have matured, her eyes still have that shine, in 2001 she radiated innocence, now she radiates wisdom, because it shows that she has become a strong, intelligent and very bold woman. Her hair has indeed undergone several changes, since she has dyed it in different ways for her characters that she has had to interpret.

The 37-year-old actress has always said that she is grateful to her male fans for all the support they have given her, however, after several questions and being taken into account for nothing more than her physique, she would have said that she would try to reduce her size of her charms in front, because she did not want to be recognized only for it, however it was a rumor that was not confirmed.