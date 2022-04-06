For 23 years at the helm of the medical department of the Carpi hospital: farewell to Sergio Greco – La Provincia

An esteemed doctor who left a strong imprint in the Modenese healthcare for a long and prestigious career that saw him for 23 years, from 1971 to 1994 at the head of the Medicine department of the Mirandola hospital. A mourning that from Modena embraces all the health of the northern area and in particular the city of Mirandola, where the Greek doctor was born 94 years ago. Retired since 1995, in his long professional career, started in 1964 as a doctor at the Modena headquarters of INAM, the National Institute for Health Insurance (national body suppressed in 1977), he also held the position of head of the department of Geriatrics and long-term care, also at Ramazzini.

With his love for the medical discipline, Dr. Greco combined his passion for literature, publishing an autobiography and a historical novel in the 2000s.

The management of the Ausl, also on behalf of all the professionals who had the honor of working closely with Dr. Greco, expressed condolences to the family for the disappearance.