For 23 years at the helm of the medical department of the Carpi hospital: farewell to Sergio Greco – La Provincia
Born in 1928, originally from Mirandola, Dr. Greco headed the hospital ward from 1971 to 1994.
With his love for the medical discipline, Dr. Greco combined his passion for literature, publishing an autobiography and a historical novel in the 2000s.
The management of the Ausl, also on behalf of all the professionals who had the honor of working closely with Dr. Greco, expressed condolences to the family for the disappearance.
