“For 4 months I have felt soft as a fig every afternoon”

Since he contracted the Covid last New Year’sthe infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli must deal with the effects of Long Covid. He told it himself in an interview with Today: «The infection was not a walk in the park but if I hadn’t been rigaccinated I would have been much worse. Now like it or not, I have to admit that I have not been well for four months. I find myself limp as a fig at 4pm. I behave as if I didn’t feel this tiredness, but it is there ».

In China, the lockdown is a mistake

“In China they vaccinated a lot, but they vaccinated badly because the Chinese vaccine is less effective than what we have”, but with the lockdown in Shanghai “you are wrong, because they behave with Omicron and children as they behaved with the variant of Wuhan, but these variants have greater dissemination capacity », said Galli guest at The Breakfast Club on Radio Capital, taking stock of the situation in Shanghai where a total lockdown was used to stem the new wave of infections. On the television interventions during the months of the pandemic, however, Galli explained: «my only goal has always been to say what was correct from a scientific point of view without any form of enslavement. I’ve never received a penny, I’ve never signed a contract. I was not there to bring out the advantages, indeed, perhaps it was more the disadvantages. Many people have had their say on Covid – he concluded – but having specific experience in other fields, perhaps even with an excellent scientific curriculum “.

Keeping the mask indoors protects the frail

“Removing the masks indoors is quite nonsense – continues Galli – because it is an individual protection tool and, in certain contexts, removing them means not considering the fragile ones”. And whoever sees it as “an instrument of coercion and limitation of freedom has a vulgar view of the problem.”

«It’s like saying that you don’t wear a motorcycle helmet because it limits your freedom. Maybe it’s a nuisance, but it protects, even if not 100% of accidents ». We must, therefore, continues Galli, “respect people defined as fragile and then we must take all possible measures to keep activities open and limit the spread of a virus that is not so good-natured”. Because «if a person does not have a brilliant picture from the immune point of view, he can get all the vaccines he wants but in any case he will have partial or no protection. If he wants to go on public transport, he will wear the mask, but if the others do not have it this person risks. At the cinema or at the theater the discourse is the same ».