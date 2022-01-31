for 50 million a year of engagement – Corriere.it

from Monica Colombo

The indiscretion of the «Bild»: it passes on a free transfer and will become the highest paid player in the world. But the news will not be made official before the end of the double challenge between the blancos and PSG in the Champions League

That Kylian Mbappé next year is destined to wear the Real Madrid shirt is nothing new. The courtship began more than a year ago and was not completed only for the determination of the PSG emirs to keep the star in the team, in the season of World Cup in Qatar, it is well known. What bounces from one site to another today, livening up a more sluggish transfer day than usual, is the salary that will be recognized by the Spaniards to the French striker. Or, according to “Bild” who launched the news, 50 million net a year. Monstre figure that projects him by right to the top of the ranking of the highest paid players in the world.

After all, the team of Florentino Perez

he will save on the cost of the card since the attacker will arrive at the Bernabeu on a free transfer. From tomorrow in theory he is already free to sign for another club. Crucial for the choice of the Frenchman is the possibility of becoming the absolute star of the team in the staff coached by Ancelotti, not the third wheel between the two South Americans on the cover, as Messi and Neymar, now at Paris. Moreover, it will be the cornerstone from which to start the team’s reconstruction project In Spain, the Madrid media note that Mbappè’s arrival will not be made official before the double Champions League challenge valid for the round of 16 between the Parisians and Real.

Last summer the Spaniards pushed themselves to put 170 million plus 10 bonuses on the plate to grab the Frenchman but Leonardo, despite the attacker missing only one year from his contract, answered spades. Ibrahimovic’s recently in an interview to the “Equipe” said he was involved in Kylian’s decision-making process. «He asked me for advice and I replied ‘I would go to Real in your place.’ Playing at home throughout your career is easier. If you go to other gardens, on the other hand, it is an adventure ». If in addition to the thrills of adventure there is also a check for 50 million a year, que fiesta.