For 55 dollars a month: This is how they promise to freeze people and revive them in the future when medicine and technology are more advanced | Doctor Techno | Magazine

The Alcor Life Extension Foundation promises to keep people alive after death through a cryogenic process and then revive them when medicine and technology are more advanced.

The organization already has hundreds of people who want to stay alive after his death, among them, the baseball legend Ted Williams and the famous DJ, Steve Aoki, who hopes to die to be part of the project that has a monthly payment of 55 dollars to enter, published El Universal.

This is how they promise to freeze people and revive them in the future

The company’s main objective is “to preserve life by stopping death,” according to its official website.

The cryogenization process consists of freezing the bodies of human beings so that in the future they can be removed from the capsules and undergo scientific procedures to restore life.

However, the organization does not guarantee a return to life, since they are based on an assumption that “if the technology of the next decades or centuries allows it”, perhaps the heartbeat will resume. Something that is not guaranteed, because it is not known if science will one day allow people to revive.

In order to be part of the project, the Alcor Life Extension Foundation visits the interested person in their last days of life or when they are dying for the admission process. The condition is that the deceased must do so due to cardiac arrest and must be declared legally dead.

Alcor Life Extension Foundation is a non-profit company that researches the preservation of corpses in liquid nitrogen, keeping real bodies in this substance, with the hope of reviving them when new technologies are developed in the future. pic.twitter.com/KkyZiwFYBD — juli🔮 (@cronopiatw) May 28, 2022

Control of the corpse passes to the institution, which artificially restores blood circulation to protect the brain, transports it to Arizona, where its headquarters are, introduces a substance into its blood and cools it during the fifth and sixth days. of deceased at about 196 degrees Celsius.

“The patient will theoretically be protected from deterioration for thousands of years and the death process has been effectively stopped,” say the foundation’s doctors, who are confident that reviving a person may be possible in the future.

Controversy in the cryogenization project of Alcor Life Extension Foundation

Baseball legend Ted Williams, who died in 2002 at the age of 83, is one of those who was encouraged to participate in the experiment. However, Sports Illustrated magazine accused the foundation of decapitating him, keeping his head in a different capsule and taking dozens of DNA tests, which, apparently, would have been merged.

Faced with this scandal, the organization never gave any statement and it is not the only problem that arose around its project.

A man named Kurt Pilgeram sued them for a million dollars for mistreatment of the body of his father, who submitted to the process.

“Theodore Samuel Williams (San Diego, Calif.; #30August from 1918 – Inverness, Florida; July 5, 2002), better known as Ted Williams, was an American professional baseball player. He played left fielder and spent his entire career in the pic.twitter.com/cBbOcZv2u5 – Carolina Sword (@carolinaespada) August 23, 2022

“They cut off his head, burned his body, put him in a box and sent him to my house. I want people to know what’s going on,” the plaintiff told Az Central in 2019.

On the other hand, scientists also oppose the foundation’s project, assuring that it is “false science”, as criticized by neuroscientist Michael Hendricks in the MIT Technology Review magazine.

How did the idea of ​​cryogenization for Alcor Life Extension Foundation come about?

So far, some 400 people are part of the project, including Linda and Fred Chamberlain, founders of the clinic in 1972.

The marriage brought together a series of doctors and experts in the field to cryogenize James Bedford, a psychologist, for the first time. Then they would do the same thing with Fred’s dad and Linda’s mom.

Fred Chamberlain died in 2012 and is frozen in the basement of the foundation, along with 184 other people, including the Chinese writer Du Hong; scientist Marvin Minsky and Dick Clair Jones, film producer.

In addition, there are at least 90 pets, between dogs and cats, that their owners want to revive at some point, as revealed by Linda Chamberlain. (YO)

Linda Chamberlain, Alcor founder and a big proponent of cryonics, knows how she wants to come back: “I hope that I won’t have a biological body anymore, but I’ll have a body made out of nanobots… I won’t be old.” This is Linda showing me where her husband is preserved… pic.twitter.com/oQeUPPnM4U — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) July 9, 2020

