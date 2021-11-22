For a brain that is always on the run and snappy, here are 3 useful exercises that increase mental speed

As we move away from the age of 30 some people realize that the mind no longer responds as before. In fact, structural and functional changes occur over time and are part of the aging process. Over the years we lose in terms of speed of response to a stimulus and more time is needed to store new information. And yet it is not so much old age that makes the brain lose its bumps as much as 2 unsuspected deficiencies. Similarly it happens for the mnenonic abilities that undergo a slowdown especially in the measure in which they are not subjected to constant exercise. And they are often neglected but even if mild these are the first symptoms of a foggy brain that loses neurons and elasticity.

It is not easy for many to resign themselves to the idea that the mind also needs constant stimulation to maintain functionality. And just as we undergo long training sessions in the gym, so should we exercise our intellectual faculties. Therefore, for a brain that is always running and snappy, here are 3 useful exercises that increase mental speed. In fact, it is not always necessary to wait for the arrival of the third age to begin to notice the first signs of slowdown and cognitive decline. For example, the difficulty in carrying out these simple mathematical calculations already makes it clear if the brain is no longer functioning well. And rather than feeling humiliated or discouraged in the face of a possible difficulty, it would be advisable to get back on track.

There are several ways to prevent vascular dementia and a lot depends on the ability to control risk factors. To this we could also add constant exposure to cognitive stimuli that could preserve the elasticity of neuronal cells longer. By training your mind and memory, you have many more opportunities to protect brain health. First of all, mathematical calculations should be carried out in mind several times a day and an ever shorter time limit should be given. Even while in the car or waiting for the doctor, you may face time challenges with yourself. Equally profitable would be to try to count backwards or in descending order with variable intervals. Another strategy that few resort to is to read and imagine places and characters in the text.

The mind thus trains itself to enter imaginary and parallel realities, thus receiving new stimuli. The third step towards mental empowerment is to learn new knowledge. While it may be too tiring for many to learn a foreign language, there are very valid and equally effective alternatives. Rather than attempting to study another language, one could indeed play at enriching one’s vocabulary. Each day, therefore, one could learn a new word and recall the different terms in the following days. Already after 4 weeks the memory would have to manage a warehouse full of 28 new words to remember in addition to those of the following month.