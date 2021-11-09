Irresistible and delicious, fried chicken is one of those dishes in front of which it is difficult not to make a feast. It is famous because it is often consumed by the characters of our favorite series, but also because it is very reminiscent of fast food.

Cooking this dish is not complicated, but sometimes the result obtained does not reflect at all what was hoped for. Often and gladly the blame for our failure is due to the breading.





Crunchiness is the hallmark of a slap-up fried chicken that is mouth watering. This is why breading is an operation that should not be underestimated absolutely.

The choice of ingredients is fundamental to giving the right crunchiness to our dish. For this purpose we should know that it will be enough for us to add an underrated product to the dough that will allow us to bake a fried chicken like those of starred chefs.

For a crunchy fried chicken to lick your fingers, you just need 1 particular ingredient that not many use

Breading might seem like an easy step to make, but that’s not always the case. In general, one of the ingredients we tend to use in the dough is breadcrumbs.

Which would not be a mistake, but perhaps it is not the most suitable solution to give that crunchiness that many aspire to. At least in the case of our chicken. For this we should think about replacing breadcrumbs with another specific food.

Few people know, but for a crispy finger-licking fried chicken you just need 1 particular ingredient that not many use: semolina flour. This is the solution to our problems. But let’s see immediately the recipe to use it in a few simple steps.

Ingredients and preparation

Here are the doses of the dish for 4 people:

8 pieces of chicken;

3 eggs;

semolina flour;

fermented milk;

thyme;

Rosemary;

garlic;

Salt and Pepper To Taste

The first step is marinating the chicken. We fill a small bowl with thyme, rosemary, garlic, salt and pepper. We add the chicken pieces and mix everything carefully. We pour a drop of milk and leave to rest for a day.

When the time is up, we prepare a container with the beaten eggs and pass the chicken into pieces. Immediately after, we repeat the same procedure in a separate bowl with the semolina flour.

Now we just have to fry our chicken in a pan and wait for it to take on the desired color. We will immediately notice a truly out of the ordinary crunchiness under the teeth.

Deepening

Anyone who does not cook this soft and crunchy meatloaf does not know what is missing because it is becoming popular practically everywhere.