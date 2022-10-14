For a first, Kun Agüero sees this nugget overtaking Lionel Messi

Manchester City’s new recruit, Erling Haaland would have put all the legends in his pocket, especially the Argentinian Kun Agüero. Arrived at the SkyBlues last summer, the Norwegian is already walking in the Premier League and is not giving up for the Champions League. Since the start of this season he has scored 20 goals in just 13 TCC games. The former Dortmund striker made a thunderous debut with Manchester City.

It is for this reason that the Argentinian Agüero thinks that the Norwegian is well on his way to dominating the football planet. “Håland has strength, athleticism and a special instinct for goals, which makes him very dangerous. He has what it takes to continue racking up incredible stats, especially being part of an attacking side like City.”said the Argentinian for the Skate betting platform.

The Man City legend even sees Haaland doing better than some like Lionel Messi. “He is young and has a lot of potential to continue breaking records. He could be better than Messi, but consistency will be important. Each era usually has two or three separate players. And Håland will be the next superstar,” concluded the “Kun”.

