To lose belly fat, experts always recommend the usual activities: running, walking, aerobics, etc. In the long run you get bored! Fortunately, scientists have discovered a viable alternative. Here’s what it is.

Why losing belly fat is important for health

Many want a flat stomach only for cosmetic reasons. But in reality, losing abdominal fat is above all a question of health: it is a fundamental step in preventing metabolic syndrome.

The latter, as experts explain, is not a single disease. Rather, metabolic syndrome is a set of conditions that increase the risk of suffering from diabetes or cardiovascular and brain problems.

To prevent this, it is important to avoid being overweight, but above all to be careful not to accumulate fat in the belly area. This means that you must follow a healthy diet, rich in fruit and vegetables, and exercise regularly.

Keeping moving, however, is not just about avoiding the metabolic syndrome. For example, a few hours a week of certain activities could help slow down Parkinson’s. Even experts are studying the possible role of exercise in the prevention of a chronic skin disease.

However, when you want to start playing sports, you are often in doubt about which activity to choose. Is there a better option than others? Many recommend the daily walk, because it is a simple and affordable solution for everyone.

But there are alternatives to stay fit while having fun. For example, menopausal women could benefit from a sport that helps them lose weight and raise self-esteem. Furthermore, a recent study has put the spotlight on exercises that are good for both the body and the mind.

For a flatter stomach in your 50s or 60s and cholesterol under control these relaxing exercises might work instead of the usual walking

Originally from Asian countries, but increasingly widespread also in the West, tai chi is a combination of slow movements and breathing. This ancient martial art helps to regain harmony between body and mind, so much so that it is defined as a real meditation in movement.

The benefits of tai chi are known for improving balance, managing arthritis, psychological health, cardiovascular, respiratory and skeletal muscle well-being. But a recent study also highlights its possible role in reducing abdominal fat. Here’s what the researchers found.

The University of Hong Kong study

A team of scientists, led by Dr Park Siu of the University of Hong Kong, conducted a study of 543 participants with central obesity (i.e. abdominal fat) and metabolic syndrome. The subjects were divided into three groups: a third trained with brisk walking and strength exercises; the second third did not play sports; the last third practiced the Yang style of tai chi.

It turns out that for a flatter stomach at age 50 or older, tai chi may be as effective as brisk walking. In fact, subjects aged 50 or over who have practiced tai chi have lost a waist circumference equal to that of people who have practiced walking and strength exercises.

But that’s not all: tai chi also had a positive impact on HDL cholesterol. However, further studies are needed to confirm these findings. In particular, the role of diet should be considered. But tai chi is definitely confirmed as a beneficial activity for the over 50s.