For a healthy intestine and proper digestion, these would be the behaviors to be adopted according to experts

The intestine is a very important organ for the proper functioning of our body. However, it is sometimes not taken into account, despite being considered our “second brain”. Not surprisingly, it is composed of about 500 million neurons that communicate with those of the brain, through the vagus nerve. Furthermore, the intestine represents the final part of the digestive system, thanks to which toxins are expelled and nutrients are assimilated.

It therefore acts as a filter of harmful substances, preventing toxins from being put back into circulation and acting as a purifier for our body. In this way, it strengthens the immune system, creating a barrier against pathogenic factors. Furthermore, this organ has a great autonomy, representing an ecosystem with its own bacterial flora, essential for the balance of the organism.

An indicator of our state of health

80% of the cells of the immune system are found in the digestive system. Therefore, if the intestine is not functioning properly, we may not be able to counteract the aggressions from diseases or / and viruses. By them we do not mean only those concerning the gastrointestinal tract, but the whole organism. So, when we adopt the wrong diet, as well as incorrect habits and lifestyle, the intestine may react. These could result in abnormal diseases and conditions of both the intestine itself and the stomach or / and esophagus.

The most common are irritable bowel, dyspepsia and esophageal reflux disease. So, for a healthy gut there is something we can do, as we will indicate below. The aforementioned pathologies, in fact, could have as triggers a bad diet, intolerances, or incorrect habits. Think of a sedentary lifestyle, smoking and alcohol, poor hydration, stress and taking certain medications, including antibiotics. Finally, the low intake of fruit and vegetables could affect, as well as the habit of chewing little and devouring meals quickly.

For a healthy intestine and proper digestion, these would be the behaviors to be adopted according to experts

That said, we can arrive at what behaviors could be to be assumed to favor the correct functionality of the digestive system. In particular, here is what experts advise to digest well:

pay close attention to the quality of the food we choose and use; hydrate properly, drinking at least 1.5 or 2 liters of water a day; chew foods well before swallowing and avoid eating quickly. In fact, it is a question of behaviors that hinder digestion and strain the intestine and stomach; have dinner at least 2 hours before going to bed; in periods of high stress, it would be good to avoid overly thinking foods, to avoid further compromising the efficiency of the intestine.

Deepening

