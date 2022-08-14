For a new series, Ellen Pompeo will gradually leave behind “Grey’s Anatomy”

Actress Ellen Pompeo in Cannes, France. (REUTERS)

The renowned American actress remembered by all as Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomywill no longer return 100% to said successful production, since he decided to take another course to now be part of a new story, through a limited series, still without a title, based on real events on the platform of Hulu.

The new production that the American will star in is about a couple from the Midwest who adopt an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism; at least that’s what they think. However, as they begin to raise her with her three biological children, dubious situations begin to occur that lead them to wonder if the reality is different about her, and if she really is who she says she is. So, throughout the story they will have to face many and tormenting doubts about what to do about it, falling into a battle that breaks out in court and affects even their marriage.

Because of this new story for Huluit is believed that Pompeor will no longer have a leading role in the next season (#19) of the medical drama of ABC which premieres on October 6, 2022. It has been confirmed that it will only be present in eight chapters, although it will continue narrating all the episodes, in addition to continuing to serve as executive producer.

According to the service streaming American, the new thriller written and produced by Katie RobbinsIt will consist of eight episodes. And Pompeo, in addition to being a leading actress, will be in charge of executive production under his label. calamity jane. The direction will be in charge of Erin Levy (Mad Men), who will also be part of the executive production. The same way, Laura Holstein (of Calamity Jane) will executive produce along with mike epps, Dan Spilo, niles kirchner Y Andrew Stearn. The studios responsible will be ABC Signature and Calamity Jane.

The new film would mark the reboot of Pompeo starring in roles outside of Grey’s Anatomysince there have been few that he has taken outside, since he debuted in 2005. For example, in general, some of his television credits include friends, Law Y Strangers with caramel; while his performance in the cinema is integrated into Daredevil, Catch Me If You Can, old-school Y Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Ellen Pompeo She is best known for her central role in Grey’s Anatomy and since 2017 she is one of the highest paid actresses in the world thanks to her participation in this production. It only remains to wait for his starring in the new project.

