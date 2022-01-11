for a rumor it will be postponed for several months, PS5 version already planned – Nerd4.life

Idle Sloth, via Twitter, reports a rumor coming from Ukraine: STALKER 2 will not be released on April 28, 2022 as expected, but it will be postponed for several months, until autumn 2022. The original source of this information is a Ukrainian blogger, OLDboi. Also, it tells us about the PS5 version.

The Championat.com site states that OLDboi has previously shared information about the Ukrainian video game industry and is a credible source for that. OLDboi believe that STALKER 2 has already been sent internally and that the only thing missing is an official announcement to the public. According to the leaker, the announcement of the postponement of STALKER 2 has been delayed as much as possible with the aim of collecting as many pre-orders as possible.

The Ferris wheel of a setting from STALKER 2

The game is slated for PC and Xbox Series X, but according to the leaker the PS5 version is already scheduled for late 2022 or early 2023. This version will support the unique features of DualSense, such as adaptive triggers and haptic vibration.

As always, remember that we talk about rumor and not official information. There are still more than three months to the official release date of STALKER 2: if what is indicated is correct, an announcement from the development team should arrive in this time frame. We just have to wait.

We also remember that STALKER 2 was supposed to have a metaverse with NFT, but the response from the public was so negative that it prompted the publisher to stop the plans.