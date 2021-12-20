The heart is one of the already important organs of our body. Therefore, keeping it healthy means that you have already come half the way to enjoy good health. Not surprisingly, cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death in Italy, causing about 240,000 deaths every year. In addition, 7.5 million people suffer from cardiological problems. However, we can do something for ourselves, because a lot also depends on the lifestyle. Therefore, for a strong and perky heart and against cardiovascular diseases, 3 are the very important rules of life not to be forgotten. As indicated, in fact, an incorrect lifestyle and an unhealthy diet would have a great impact on the development of such pathologies. Our duty, therefore, is to help the heart to work better and with as few obstacles as possible.

For a strong and perky heart and against cardiovascular diseases, 3 are the very important rules of life not to be forgotten

The first rule concerns nutrition which should be healthy and correct. No, therefore, to foods rich in saturated fats, tasty condiments and alcohol, which strain the heart. Same goes for sugary drinks and fruit juices, which contain heart-damaging sugars.

In general, all foods rich in salt, sugar, fats and preservatives should be avoided. This is because high blood sugar levels can cause diabetes which could be the prelude to heart disease. In fact, it increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. On the contrary, we should base our diet on fresh fruit and vegetables in season.

As for drinks, however, it would be advisable to increase the use of herbal teas and green tea, to introduce as much water as possible into the body.

The second rule not to be forgotten concerns regular physical activity, to be done at least 3 times a week. This is because running, walking and playing sports reduce the risk of hypertension which could be another relevant risk factor.

The very important rules not to be forgotten to combat cardiovascular diseases

Exercising doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym. In fact, also: doing housework, cycling, dancing, using the stairs and walking are valid activities. Also, to stimulate our interest and feel more motivated, we may download specific apps to track daily steps, distance traveled or calories consumed. Or, we might get hooked on magazines that provide sound health advice.

Finally, it could be really important to say no to smoking, even passive smoking. In fact, it could hinder and burden the heart’s activity. If we were not able to abandon this addiction on our own, we could turn to one of the many anti-smoking centers in the area.

Deepening

Many wonder if drinking coffee is contraindicated for those suffering from heart failure and here is the answer