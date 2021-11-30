for a survey it is the console that the players would like to see return – Nerd4.life

To the question: “If I could see the return of a classic video game console, which would you choose? “61% of a sample of a thousand UK players had no doubts and endorsed Nintendo DS, the double screen console of Mario’s house, which has given so many videogame joys to the world. PS1 (60.6%) and PS2 (57.9%) follow closely behind.

The result is not surprising, given the excellent sales of Nintendo DS and the uniqueness of the console. In fact, despite the possibility of emulating it, it is one of those machines that perform at their best only in the original version, due to its exclusive features, in particular the double screen.

Nintendo DS, would you buy it if it returned in some form?

We see all the systems indicated by the survey, followed by the percentage of players who would like to see them return and the average price they would be willing to spend on them.

Nintendo DS – 61.0% – £ 150.82

PlayStation 1 – 60.6% – £ 159.16

PlayStation 2 – 57.9% – £ 167.53

SEGA mega drive – 57.0% – £ 146.45

Nintendo Game Boy – 56.8% – £ 141.15

The Commodore 64 Games System – 53.5% – £ 162.80

Nintendo 64 – 53.0% – £ 153.92

Nintendo Game Boy Color – 52.3% – £ 154.64

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) – 51.8% – £ 160.62

Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP – 51.2% – £ 162.60

The same poll asked which games they’d like to see return in a modern version (unless you’re talking about remakes or remasters). In this case the answers are stranger in the sense that most of the games and characters shown actually have modern versions. However in the head we find Sonic the Hedgehog of Sega with 38%, followed by Super Mario Kart 64 (33.4%) and by Space Invaders (28.3%).