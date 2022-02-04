For a US senator, shiba inu and dogecoin represent freedom

In a tweet, Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers says she doesn’t understand these coins, but she understands freedom, arguing that people should be able to buy any cryptocurrency they want. The apparent attempt to woo the communities behind the two popular canine cryptocurrencies comes after Rogers introduced a bill to make Bitcoin legal in Arizona last week.

On Monday, the pro-Trump Republican, who gained notoriety for joining the election denial movement and making a series of incendiary comments, also proposed exempting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from property taxes. Feeling left out, members of the XRP community began spamming Rogers’ Twitter account with mentions of the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency.

As expected, his tweet sparked another weary debate between Bitcoin and XRP supporters. On-chain analyst Dylan LeClair was quick to call the latter “a scam,” infuriating the XRP army. Ripple has been sued by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for unrecorded XRP sales. Rogers isn’t the only far-right politician trying to win over cryptocurrency investors. Republican Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was widely mocked on Twitter last month after he clumsily espoused his support of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.